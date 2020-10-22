Marylanders are voting on two ballot referendums this year, one of which, if approved, would expand the legislature’s budget powers, and another which would allow sports betting to fund education.
The second question, which has been hailed by both Democratic and Republican leaders within the state, asks for voters’ approval of legalizing sports betting in the state.
Sports betting has been in the eye of several states since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law prohibiting states from permitting sports betting in May 2018. Since then, 22 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized sports betting and 18 of those states, as well as the district, have operational sports betting, according to a report from the American Gaming Association.
Tax revenues from legalized sports betting in Maryland would be used for funding education, the question says.
While from who and where the betting will be allowed will be determined later on, legislative analysts determined in the bill’s fiscal note if the current tax rate is applied, the state could raise about $7.3 million in a fiscal year from sports betting at casinos and racetracks, based on projections from other states which have operational sports betting.
If mobile online sports betting was allowed as well, that could bump state revenues up to $18.2 million, the note says.
In a press release Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said legalizing sports betting “provides a critical revenue source for public education without raising taxes on families and businesses.”
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St.Mary’s) agreed, noting the “intent is that it goes to the implementation of” the Kirwan Commission plan for education reform.
“People will have to decide for themselves if it’s right morally,” Crosby said. “But the reality is, people are doing it” by traveling to surrounding states which have legalized sports betting.
Online sports betting and fantasy league companies DraftKings and FanDuel have contributed a total of $2,500,000 to Vote Yes on Question 2, a committee formed to support the initiative in Maryland, according to state election finance filings. No committee has been formed against the initiative.
Question 1, which passed the General Assembly along party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against, would end 100 years of the governor’s office’s control of the budget.
The amendment would allow the General Assembly to move money within the governor’s proposed budget, so long as they keep the budget balanced and equal to the governor’s amount — a power that every other state’s legislature currently has.
In Maryland, the body’s budget powers were stripped away after the legislature bankrupted the state in 1914, Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) said on the house floor this March, when the bill was passed through on the day the legislature adjourned early.
The next day, online, Morgan described the move as “the stuff you might see on the ‘House of Cards.’”
The amendment, if passed, would only take effect in 2024, when a new governor has been elected. It would also give the governor line-item veto power.
On Monday, Hogan said in the release he opposed Question 1, calling it a “blatant cash and power grab of multi-billion dollar proportions.”
Crosby, a Democrat, said he supports the ballot initiative, noting it was “proposed by Republicans” in the past, specifically Patrick J. Hogan, a former state senator who is unrelated to the governor and switched to the Democratic Party in 2000.
