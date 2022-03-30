Maryland’s not-ready for voting time 2022 election has been pushed back, with the primary now scheduled for the hot month of July. The court-ordered delay is due to the current uncertainty of the exact parameters for both the congressional and legislative districts.
Last week, the state’s judicial branch was heavily involved in the process.
The minutia of the legislative maps hearing before the state court of appeals-appointed special magistrate Alan M. Wilner was overshadowed on Maryland Day when a ruling by retired Judge Lynne Battaglia declared the state’s congressional map was an “extreme partisan gerrymander” and had to be redrawn.
“It’s a political earthquake,” stated Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Fair Maps Maryland. “Judge Battaglia’s ruling confirms what we have known for all these years — Maryland is ground zero for gerrymandering, our districts and political reality reek of it and there is abundant proof that it is occurring. Marylanders have been fighting for free and fair elections for decades and for the first time in our state’s shameful history of gerrymandering, we are at the precipice of ending it.”
“I’m very pleased,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told Southern Maryland News after completing a tour of Calvert Library in Prince Frederick the day Battalgia’s ruling was announced. “It’s a win for democracy. A win for the state. I’ve been fighting against gerrymandering for eight years.”
Battaglia gave the Maryland General Assembly a few days to revise the map for the state’s U.S. congressman. As this story was going to press a final decision had not been made by lawmakers.
The proceedings in Annapolis that Wilner presided over related to state senator and delegate districts were completed in two days. During testimony, Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert), one of the petitioners seeking the discarding of a legislative map approved by the Maryland General Assembly’s majority earlier this year, called the lines drawn “unconstitutional.”
Fisher noted that District 27 is comprised of portions of Calvert and Prince George’s counties separated by the Patuxent River.
“There are no bridge crossings whatsoever,” within the defined district, Fisher noted, adding that reaching the other side in either county by automobile — or on foot — would involve traveling to another district.
The magistrate also heard from political expert Allan Lichtman, who contended that neither the map a committee appointed by Hogan nor the legislative map approved by the General Assembly was, in his opinion, “gerrymandered” in a way to benefit either party.
“Maryland is very unbalanced,” Lichtman told the court, adding it’s “one of the leading Democratic states in the nation.” Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1 in Maryland.
Representing Republicans challenging the Democrats’ legislative map, attorney Strider Dickson pointed to several of the eight “challenged districts” that have a variety of shapes — boomerangs and sea horses, for example. Dickson labeled the districts “not compact” as called for in the state constitution.
Wilner’s ruling on the legislative maps is expected to be handed down soon.
The state’s primary election is now planned for July 19, and the deadline to register to vote is June 28.
