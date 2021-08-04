After dropping mask mandates, a reversal of fortunes in COVID-19 infections and vaccination rates has led some area school systems to reverse course.
Two of the three school systems in Southern Maryland have already announced everyone would have to wear masks when they return to school, while the third may not be far behind in making that change.
Charles County became the first in Southern Maryland to announce a change in plans in a press release on July 29, reinstating the mask mandate for students, staff and visitors to public schools regardless of vaccination status.
The announcement, which impacted the ongoing Summer Boost program and other summer enrichment activities, will remain in place when students and faculty return to classrooms on Aug. 30.
That didn’t sit well with everyone, including members of the Reopen Charles County group, which organized a rally and protest Wednesday during a meet-and-greet event for the school system’s new superintendent, Maria Navarro, held at Thomas Stone High School.
“The new superintendent needs to listen to the voices of parents who say they’ve had enough of the draconian measures chasing a goal that is continuously moved once we approach it,” Ali Rak, the group’s originator, said in a release. “Last summer at this time, we were readying children with disabilities, children without Internet access to face the nightmare of virtual learning that didn’t end until March 22 and the community was looking forward to a year of normalcy.”
Jason Stoddard, Charles public schools’ director of school safety, said a recent tripling of youth cases of COVID-19 was among the figures that required the change.
“COVID in itself, no matter what variant that it is, has increased in our community drastically in the last thirty days,” he said.
Stoddard said that the community was in the right place on July 1 to remove masks, and said conditions were right to bring them back before the district’s 27,000 students return to class this fall.
Another figure that played a part was the youth vaccination rate, which currently sits at 38% in the county.
Stoddard acknowledged that the choice to be vaccinated was a personal one, but called the low vaccination numbers for ages 12 to 18 “disappointing.”
Charles is preparing other proactive steps to manage and contain the spread of COVID-19, including a possible continuation of a testing program that began as a pilot program in May. The testing uses anterior nasal PCR tests that swab 1 to 2 inches in the nose.
Stoddard said the tests could be administered by the students themselves, which some children as young as 5 years old able to perform the tests themselves.
The Calvert public school system followed Charles County’s move to reinstate masks when they released a reopening plan on Monday.
The 52-page document included language that said all students, staff and visitors would be required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.
Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel Curry said the surge in the delta variant was one of the issues that led to the decision to require masks.
“It impacts children at a greater rate than the previous COVID-19.” Curry said. “Vaccinations are not available for our little ones, and our rate of vaccinations for students 12 and up is not very high.”
Curry said that if precautions were not taken with masks, the system could very well find itself in a situation that forces students back to hybrid or all virtual classes, which was not in the best interests of county children.
Dr. Laurence Polsky, Calvert County health officer, agreed, saying that quarantines not only disrupt students’ learning, but also blocks them from activities that are important to emotional and social well-being.
St. Mary’s public schools last week changed its policy for students in school over the summer based on a suggestion from the St. Mary’s health department.
The new policy required all pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade summer school students to wear masks for the last two weeks of the session, starting Aug. 2. Adults and high school students who have been vaccinated are not required to wear masks, Superintendent Scott Smith said.
All St. Mary’s public school employees and eligible students (age 12 and up) who have not been vaccinated are expected to wear masks when indoors and are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated by the beginning of school, Aug. 30, Smith said.
“We will continue to monitor community health metrics and updated guidance throughout the remainder of the summer in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year,” he said.
No decision to require masks had been announced by St. Mary’s public school officials by press time this week. The St. Mary’s school board next meets on Aug. 11.
