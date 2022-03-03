Students now have the opportunity to go without masks after an order rescinded the mandate on face coverings in Maryland public schools.
All three Southern Maryland school systems rescinded their mask mandates as of this week as COVID-19 cases continue a steep decline since earlier this year.
The decisions came less than a week after Maryland General Assembly Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review on Feb. 25 voted 17-1 to approve a Maryland State Department of Education measure to return decisions on masking to local jurisdictions.
“I am strongly encouraging our local jurisdictions to continue to be guided by the best public health data, and with the thought that we are still one community and we need to be sure we are looking out for each other in that lens,” committee co-chair Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) said in her comments.
Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes (D-Dorchester, Wicomico) cited concerns about disabled student’s ability to stay in class as a reason to vote against rescinding the mandate.
Public comment was strongly in favor of rescinding the mandate in line with the Maryland State Department of Education’s 12-2 decision on Tuesday to return decisions on masking to the state’s 24 school districts.
Maryland State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said that the mandate helped the school system weather the omicron surge, but stated, “The time has come to return to local leaders.”
Choudhury also referenced new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines unveiled last week that eased guidelines on when masking is required, including lifting the mask mandate on public transportation.
Those guidelines now rely on weekly new COVID-19 hospitalizations, bed capacity and weekly case rate per 100,000 to decide whether compulsory mandates would be needed.
Charles County school board voted 7-1 on Monday to make masks optional in schools and buses effective immediately after recommendations From Superintendent Maria Navarro.
Navarro originally recommended to remove the mandate on March 7, but the board decided to initiate the measure immediately to provide consistency with other areas were students can go unmasked.
“I think the horse has been let out of the barn,” Latina Wilson, board chairperson, said on Monday.
School board member Elizabeth Brown wanted to keep the mandate in place until March 7 to give staff time to prepare for the new operating procedures.
The Charles school system also suspended the collection of reports for a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 and ended mandatory screenings for extracurricular activities.
A letter sent by St. Mary’s County Superintendent Scott Smith to parents Friday evening, Feb. 25, said masks would not be required for students and staff, except for those in Head Start program, starting Monday, Feb. 28, in St. Mary’s public schools. The letter still recommended that those unvaccinated wear masks when in schools.
Calvert public school system announced in a tweet on Feb. 26 that the school system would drop its mask mandate on March 1. After some controversy, the school system said masks would be optional a day sooner, as of Monday, Feb. 28.
The College of Southern Maryland announced in a press release sent Monday that the institution would move to mask optional on March 8.
In the release, the college recommended that anyone who recently tested positive, has symptoms of the disease or had been recently exposed to someone with the virus should still wear a mask on campus. And, masks will still be required at some off-campus instructional locations like health care facilities and other instructional sites.
Statewide, positivity rates have plummeted to their lowest numbers since Nov. 2021 with a weekly rate of 2.19%
Rates in Southern Maryland continue to decline, too, with Charles sitting at 1.85%, St. Mary’s County at 3.56%, and Calvert at 4.5% as of Tuesday.
