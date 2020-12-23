Local families may have set their own limitations on traveling and visitors during this holiday season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but sometimes the simple task of just arriving at home is the best gift of all.
For well over six months, Parker Mayorgas, 13, was on the upper end of the heart transplant list waiting for a donor heart to arrive. His mother, Melissa Mayorgas, remained optimistic that one would come before his initial heart finally failed. During that time his best friend, St. Mary’s County resident Finley Costello, competed in numerous virtual 5K and 10K events to raise money for her ailing running partner.
In late September, Melissa Mayorgas was notified by physicians in the state of California, where the family recently moved to about a year ago, that a donor heart matching her son’s blood type had become available and that Parker Mayorgas could have a transplant in late October. Oddly enough, on Oct. 31, Halloween Day, Parker Mayorgas had successful heart transplant surgery and less than a month later, just in time for Thanksgiving Day, he was able to leave the hospital and return home to his family.
“When the hospital called in September and said they had a donor it was almost too good to be true,” Melissa Mayorgas said. “He was on the high priority [1A] list and then we got word that they had a donor who matched. His surgery went great and three weeks later he was home. It was truly amazing. He had lost so much weight by then, but now he is eating healthy again.”
Standing five-feet, seven inches tall, Parker Mayorgas had dropped to a feathery 77 pounds in the weeks leading up to his surgery, about two-thirds of the body weight his doctors wanted him to carry. But soon after having surgery, Parker Mayorgas was able to gradually eat healthy, solid foods again and occasionally feast on donuts.
Having maintained a busy schedule of competing in virtual 5K and 10K events to help raise money and awareness for her friend’s ailing health, Finley Costello and her mom, Jenna Costello, could both breathe a heavy sigh of relief after being notified of Parker’s successful heart transplant surgery and return home to his parents for the holidays. But through it all, Finley Costello, could precociously grasp what her friend’s life-saving surgery meant to the donor family.
“I am so happy that Parker had successful heart transplant surgery and could be at home for the holidays,” said Finley Costello, 10, a fifth grader in St. Mary’s. “But I also know that it meant another family had to suffer a great loss. He was able to live because he received the heart from a donor who passed away. I know that must have been difficult for that family.”
Jenna Costello was not only very happy for Parker Mayorgas that he was able to receive a heart transplant and return home for Thanksgiving, but also appreciates that her daughter understands what transpired in order for him to survive. She also urged as many residents as possible to place themselves and their relatives on the organ donor list so that other lives can perhaps some day be saved.
“It’s so important for everyone to become an organ donor,” Jenna Costello said. “Parker only survived because another organ donor family lost one of their family members and he got that person’s heart. I’m proud of Finley for being able to understand that. Someone else’s family had to suffer a tragic loss in order for Parker to get a new heart and a second chance at life.”
While many donor recipients never have the chance to meet the family members of organ donors, Melissa Mayorgas noted that there is a possibility that Parker could someday meet the family members of his heart donor. She also commended the Costello family for their constant moral support and hoped to see them — even at a modest distance — in the near future.
“We have not been in contact with the donor family, but we have been told they would be willing to meet Parker and myself and my husband [Dan Mayorgas],” Melissa Mayorgas said. “It’s probably too soon to do that. I know they have suffered a terrible loss. But they’re the reason Parker is still alive, so we would like to meet them and thank them for being organ donors. We’re hoping Jenna and Finley can drive by and wave to Parker on their next trip here. That would really give Parker an emotional boost.”
