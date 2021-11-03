A Mechanicsville man and a woman each face 34 animal cruelty charges, along with several counts of either child abuse, assault or neglect.
Austin Lee Tippett, 28, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse and two counts each of misdemeanor assault and child neglect. Heather Amanda Tippett, 31, faces four counts of child neglect.
Child Protective Services received a referral on Oct. 5 about a 5-year-old boy who came to school with his bottom lip split open, a charging document states. Austin Tippett allegedly struck the boy with a closed fist, according to the document.
According to a statement filed by St. Mary's sheriff's office Cpl. Taylore Nauman, when police and a Child Protective Services employee arrived at a home in the 28400 block of Lockes Hill Road in Mechanicsville, they were hit with a "foul smell" when they arrived on the property. Upon entering the house, the smell was "horrific" and living conditions were "deplorable."
Dirt and animal feces appeared to be immersed into the kitchen floor and other floors, and flies were "all over the house," according to the police statement.
Children ages 11, 9, 5 and 2 lived in the house, the document states.
Nine dogs were inside crates in one bedroom. A "whelping box" contained a Great Pyrenees and six one-week-old puppies that allegedly didn't have enough room to perform normal body movements.
Twenty dogs were in another bedroom.
Outside, a pot belly pig and two piglets allegedly had no water.
A total of 37 dogs and the pig were confiscated and taken to the Tri-County Animal Shelter. Several of the dogs were allegedly underweight, along with the pig.
According to the document, Austin Tippett allegedly told his mother, Christine Gilroy, six months prior that he beat up the children and that they had bruises on their backs, buttocks and backs of their legs. Gilroy allegedly said, "It's been like this for years."
Every time the two younger children, both boys, come to her home, they were filthy and their clothing had a foul odor, she said, according to the document.
Austin Tippett is the father to two of the children and stepfather to two. Heather Tippett is the mother of all four children, according to the document.
Austin Tippett was held without bond on Oct. 29. Heather Tippett was issued a summons on Oct. 28.