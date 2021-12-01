A man who shot into the air in a threatening manner was sentenced to 286 days in jail on Monday, Nov. 29.
Mark Travis Grove, 37, of Mechanicsville was sentenced to time already served by Circuit Court Judge David W. Densford. He noted that Grove had been in home detention since March 19.
Grove pleaded guilty to one felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two misdemeanors, reckless endangerment from a car and assault with a weapon. Five other firearms charges were dismissed, along with one charge for possession of ammunition.
Police responded to the 28100 block of Mechanicsville Road at 3:26 a.m. on Feb. 16 to a report of shots fired from a vehicle. Police found the suspected vehicle, a four-door Honda Accord, at a residence in the 27000 block of Mechanicsville.
A search warrant yielded several firearms and ammunition, assistant state’s attorney Joseph Boyd said. He noted that the victim, Corey Michael Bridgett, called 911 to report the incident, and said the two had exchanged text messages prior to the incident in a dispute about non-returned work shirts. Bridgett had previously worked for Grove, Boyd said, noting Grove used quite a bit of foul language in the messages.
Francis Bridgett, Corey’s father, said he found five shell casings in front of their house, according to the charging document. Police said they found two more shell casings inside the Honda.
“It was done to intimidate, to send a message,” Boyd said of the gunshots.
An “arsenal of ammunition” was discovered in Grove’s house when a search warrant was executed, Boyd said, along with an AR-15 rifle and a 9 mm “ghost gun” handgun. A 30-30 rifle that belonged to Grove’s father was in another vehicle on the property.
Boyd noted that two weapons consisting only of the “lower receiver” were found in the house but were not fully operational. “He had to machine these parts to make them operational,” Boyd said, noting that Grove was taking advantage of a loophole in the law.
Bridgett testified on Grove’s behalf prior to sentencing. “He’s a great guy,” Bridgett said. “He gets up every morning and goes to work. It was a dumb mistake. I forgive him. He’s done a lot for me.” Bridgett added that Grove had taken him on vacation and fishing and previously hired him to work for him. Bridgett said he is not currently working for Grove.
Daniel Slade, defense attorney, said the AR-15 was inoperable and given to Grove to fix by a member of the military. Having the handgun was to protect his home, Slade said, noting Grove allegedly had $17,000 stolen from a safe in the home, along with two dirt bikes.
Slade said Grove became HVAC-certified at a young age and was making $40 an hour at age 21. However, an accident resulted in a broken arm and several surgeries and Grove became addicted to Oxycontin. He was sentenced to prison, which is where he was when his mother died. Grove was unable to attend the funeral.
When he got out, he worked for $48 an hour but ruptured a disc in his back, Slade said. Grove tried to help Bridgett because he saw him as a young version of him, Slade said.
Last June when Grove was out on work release, he was involved in an accident and broke a bone in his neck, along with seven ribs and both collarbones, Slade said.
“My anger got the best of me,” Grove said. “I’ve been through hell and back. I’m sorry for what happened. It won’t happen again.”
Boyd asked for the maximum sentence in each case, or 5, 15 and 3 years, all concurrent. Slade asked for time served or one year.
Densford noted that Grove has convictions for second-degree assault, using a fake credit card, robbery and theft.
“Since the age of 17 ... he’s a criminal. He’s also a very successful businessman,” Densford said, adding that Grove did not deserve to go to prison.
He called Grove’s actions “colossally dumb.”
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews