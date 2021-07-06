A 33-year-old Mechanicsville man was transported to an area trauma center on Saturday evening, July 3, after a minibike he was driving struck a guardrail.
The man, identified as Andrew Alexander Lee in a St. Mary's sheriff's office press release, was traveling east on Golden Beach Road when he attempted to pass a vehicle on the shoulder. Lee's Motovox 212 left the road, struck a guardrail and he was ejected.
The incident occurred in the 39800 block of Golden Beach Road.
Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision who have not provided a statement is asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at 240-496-6694 or by email at Dale.Reppel@stmarysmd.com.