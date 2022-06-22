Joseph William Medley III was sentenced to 20 years in prison with nine suspended on Thursday, June 16, following a two-day trial.
Judge David W. Densford sentenced Medley, 38, of Leonardtown after he pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder on the second day of his trial. Medley had been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. Those charges, and several others, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Medley was ordered to complete five years of supervised probation after he is release.
Police arrested Medley following an investigation into a stabbing that took place at the Wawa convenience store in California on April 24 last year.
A silver Jaguar operated by Medley followed Damien Xavier Bonds’ vehicle as Bonds pulled into a gas pump, as recorded on surveillance video, according to charging papers. A woman was also in the Jaguar.
As the men both got out of their vehicles at one of the store’s pumps, an altercation ensued and the video shows Bonds’ shirt began to saturate with blood before the man identified as Medley fled and Bonds entered the store to request help, according to a previous Southern Maryland News report.
Police said Bonds had “very severe” stab wounds to the neck, head and upper torso, and emergency medical personnel “feared for his life” while transporting him.
Bonds was on the state’s witness list for the first day of the trial, along with five others.