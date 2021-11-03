By all accounts, the lynching of Benjamin Hance on June 17, 1887, was a grave injustice. St. Mary’s County took a small step toward making reparations toward that injustice when it installed a memorial marker honoring Hance at the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown on Monday.
“This is a day of joy and a day of change,” St. Mary’s County Director of Recreation and Parks Arthur Shepherd said.
“We have a lot more to do, but this is a great start,” said Maryland Lynching Memorial Project Inc. President Will Schwarz.
Monday’s ceremony featured guests including keynote speaker Tuajuanda Jordan, the president of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
“To say that this is an incredulous story is an understatement,” said Jordan, who also recited the words of “Strange Fruit,” the song recorded by singer Billie Holiday. “Every voice, marker and monument counts. Let’s go forth and do.”
There were also musical selections and remembrances.
“It is an important step toward recognizing that life here is wonderful but it hasn’t been perfect,” St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager Karen Stone said. “And it’s a coming together of the community to honor a man who gave his life for no reason really, but maybe to get us here. It’s a truth and reconciliation moment for everyone here.”
St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) and descendants of former sheriff Joe Lee Sommerville, who was the first Black sheriff in Maryland from 1977 to 1982, as well as descendants of Jeremiah Jordan, who was a well-respected Black business owner who served on the jury for Hance’s lynch mob and later had his business burned to the ground, unveiled the memorial, which speaks of Maryland’s lynching legacy on one side and tells Hance’s story on the other.
“It was unfortunate what happened here,” Guy said. “It was a gross injustice, so it’s great that we can dedicate something to this man. Hopefully everybody can see what happened here and all move forward and make sure it never happens again.”
The project began two years ago with the collecting of soil from the site where Hance was lynched. One jar is on display in the Old Jail Museum while the other was sent to the Equal Justice Initiative in Alabama, which paid for Hance's marker.
“I just think it’s past due,” NAACP St. Mary’s Branch 7025 Vice President Janice Walthour said. “It’s about time we deal with the truth and tell the truth.”
“We would argue that even though we have come a long way, we’re still struggling with questions of equal justice under the law,” said Gabrielle Daniels of the Equal Justice Initiative. “We’re still wrestling with difficult time periods that we haven’t recovered from as a nation. In order to repair we have to begin the truth telling.”
Hance was accused of assaulting Alice Bailey, the daughter of the county’s sheriff at the time, while she was walking toward Stone’s Wharf. He supposedly asked for directions, and then was accused of making several indecent proposals to Bailey, allegedly throwing her to the ground, according to a Maryland State Archives report.
Hance was arrested and taken to the Leonardtown jail to await his trial. Around 2 a.m. on June 17, 1887, a group of men broke down the jail door and spent between 30 and 40 minutes breaking into Hance’s cell before the 22-year-old complied to go with them, according to C. John Clements’ testimony, the guard on duty that morning. Clements later said in court that he could not report the incident right away because the lynchers held him at gunpoint after Hance was taken. He did not receive any charges.
Hance was taken to a tree next to what is now the John Hanson Briscoe Circuit Courthouse to be hanged, but was stopped by Dr. John T. Spalding, who told them the sight of hanging Hance in front of his home would worsen his sick wife’s health. The Maryland archives reports the mob then took Hance to the outskirts of town and tied him to the limb of a witch hazel tree that hung over the road.
Reports state before Hance was hung, the lynchers asked if he was guilty. The men claimed Hance admitted to the guilt and said he deserved to be hanged. They believed his hanging would save Bailey the embarrassment of testifying during Hance’s trial.
Multiple witnesses testified they saw several citizens in the lynch mob, including the sheriff, however, no report was found on the outcome of the testimony. Some citizens believe the reports were ignored to protect the members of the mob.
“We are sorry for the delayed justice of your death,” St. Mary’s County Attorney David Weiskopf said of what he would say to Hance today. “It’s never too late to right a wrong.”
Hance is buried in the old St. Aloysius cemetery in Leonardtown. He was believed to be a servant to Henry Mattingly, and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood or St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown.
Earlier this year, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) pardoned Hance, Charles Whitley — who was lynched in Prince Frederick on June 6, 1866 — and 32 other victims of racial terror lynchings in Maryland. Thirty-eight lynchings took place in the state between 1854 and 1933, including 17 between 1884 and 1900.
Charles County has no official record of a lynching, according to the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project.