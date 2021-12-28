Peyton Ham was an “old soul,” albeit one who died young.
Local attorney Christopher Longmore used those words to describe the 16-year-old Leonardtown High student who was shot outside a Leonardtown home by a state trooper on April 13.
Ham’s shooting death, combined with the apparent suicide of another Leonardtown High teen in late October, were enough to compel the St. Mary’s County commissioners to approve $2.37 million in federal funds for a behavioral health center in early November.
Ham’s death occurred when Maryland State Police Trooper Joseph Azzari fired a total of 15 shots after Ham allegedly took a “shooter’s stance” with a replica Sig Sauer P250 gun and later drew a knife and tried to get up, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
An autopsy showed Ham, who was an honors student at Leonardtown High School, had seven gunshot wounds.
No charges were filed against Azzari, which was reflected in an Oct. 30 report from the office of St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz (R).
Fritz’s office concluded that Ham “intentionally engaged in behavior that posed an apparent risk of imminent serious injury or death, with the intent to precipitate the use of deadly force by law enforcement personnel towards himself.”
“During this encounter, Ham stated to Trooper Azzari that he wanted to die,” according to the report, which said the police recovered a hand-written note from the teen’s shorts pocket that had one word — “Sorry.”
Ham made two 911 calls reporting a suspicious man with a gun near his residence at 1:21 and 1:23 p.m., the report states.
Ham’s family members were extremely disappointed with the decision not to charge Azzari.
On Oct. 20, Ham’s grandmother Brenda Raley said, “Our whole experience with the state’s attorney’s office has been a joke from beginning to end.”
Keith Raley, Ham’s grandfather, said he was angry. “The justice system has failed us,” he said.
Social media comments about the decision not to charge Azzari were split.
Leonardtown High senior Andrew Sukhram went missing on Oct. 28. His vehicle was found abandoned at the top of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge, according to a letter sent to the school community by the principal.
A large search was initiated in the Potomac River by local and state rescue groups. Sukhram’s body has not been found.
A fundraising page was set up by the teen’s father, David Sukhram, on Nov. 4 to help with funeral and memorial expenses for the boy. As of Dec. 24, $17,815 was raised through 346 donations, surpassing the goal of $15,000.
During the St. Mary’s County commissioners’ Nov. 2 meeting, they approved the use of $2.37 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used to renovate a former PNC Bank building at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
When the building, which would be used as a behavioral health hub, is fully operational, the county would qualify for mental health grants, Dr. Meena Brewster, county health officer, has said.
During discussion prior to the board approving the funding allocation, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said there were two students who committed suicide this year, specifically mentioning Leonardtown.
Resources are available for teens and others experiencing anxiety or mental health issues. These include calling 211, texting 741741, calling the local crisis center hotline number at 410-535-1121 or the national teen help line at 1-800-422-0009.
