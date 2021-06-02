Come Sept. 1, Southern Maryland will have a new, combined United Way.
That's because the three organizations from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's decided to join forces.
A merger committee consisting of representatives from the three charities met regularly for over a year to explore the potential for integration, a press release states.
According to the organization's website, hundreds of hours went into exploring the pros and cons of the decision. "Months of due diligence has been undertaken by the three boards to ensure our organizations can seamlessly integrate and combine," the website states.
In the months between now and Sept. 1, the three organizations will work together to build on the strength of each United Way.
Consolidation will enable the region to achieve better coordination of services to constituents, gain greater efficiencies in operations, and ultimately free up additional funds to meet priority needs and achieve impact within the community.
A board has been formed with equal representation from each of the three counties, according to the release.
A nationwide search has begun for an executive director for the combined organization.
“We are thrilled to be joining forces in service to the common good,” Susie Fowler, chair of United Way of St. Mary’s County, said in the release.
“We see this as an opportunity to serve more families through our combined forces,” Joshua Cockerham, chair of United Way of Charles County, said.
“This has been a long and thoughtful process. We greatly appreciate the community’s partnership as we navigate this integration,” said Shelby Potts, chair of United Way of Calvert County.
Fowler, Cockerham and Potts have each been named to the new organization's 15-person board.
"This was a very difficult decision for all to make, but the vast majority of all three boards voted in favor of the consolidation," the website states.
Michael Bellis, executive director of United Way of Charles County, said the new board will have its first meeting this month.
For now, the majority of organization staff will operate out of the Charles County office at 10250 La Plata Road, Bellis said. "We're still trying to decide" what kind of footprint the new organization will have in Calvert and St. Mary's, he said.
For more information, go to uwsomd.org.