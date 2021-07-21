Those who tuned into two virtual public meetings on July 14 and 20 got a preview of some preliminary designs for six Calvert County street projects and five in St. Mary’s County.
The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization sponsored the meetings, with staff from JMT Consultants of Baltimore facilitating.
Amanda Havener, project engineer with JMT, noted that the 11 projects are located in suburban concept zones, which are different than land use zones. The concept zones include arterial, commercial and residential designations.
Examples of each include arterial: Patuxent Beach and Solomons Island roads; commercial: Three Notch and HG Trueman roads; and residential: Indian Bridge Road, Wildewood Parkway, Dowell Road and Cove Point Road.
The July 14 and 20 meetings followed up on public workshops held last April.
Some of the designs discussed by staff and attendees include adding trails in the airport renovation district that will link to Wildewood Parkway, a crossing on Three Notch Road at Cedar Point Road, adding a connector road west of Great Mills Road and adding a bus stop at the Patuxent Parkway crosswalk.
Cost estimates will be included in the next round of planning, according to JMT’s Elisabeth McColllum.
County staff said the plans would ultimately go to each county’s planning commission and board of commissioners.
The plans will be finalized in early October.
Calvert’s projects include Cove Point Park trail, Appeal Lane sidewalk project, Lusby Parkway, Dowell Road sidewalk project, Patuxent Parkway crosswalks and Solomons Island sidewalk project.
St. Mary’s projects include St. Mary’s Park bike/trail corridors, Three Notch Trail and linkages, FDR Blvd/Shangri-La Drive, Great Mills Road connector and Tulagi Place/Great Mills Road/Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The two meetings this month were identical except for public comment. The July 14 meeting can be viewed at vimeo.com/575561605/adb8a21894.
The public has until Aug. 3 to submit comments on the preliminary designs at surveymonkey.com/r/YZBLBQQ.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews