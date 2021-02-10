One might call it all pomp and no circumstance.
Four men dressed up in period clothing from the late 1690s on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 6, and moved a rock from outside the Old Jail in downtown Leonardtown to outside Tudor Hall, a colonial building that functions as St. Mary's County Historical Society's headquarters. It wasn't the famed Moll Dyer rock, however.
Pete Himmelheber, who edits the historical society's quarterly newsletter, Chronicles of St. Mary's, said he made a wooden oxen cart so that he and three other men could symbolically move the Moll Dyer rock of 1697 fame. The rock is named after a woman accused witchcraft who allegedly died in a nearby woods while touching the rock after fleeing her burning house on a cold evening.
"We're going to fake the move," Himmelheber said in an interview last week before Saturday's symbolic venture. The actual Moll Dyer rock, which weighs 875 pounds, was too dangerous for his group to move, especially with other people around, he said. He wanted to make sure that no one got hurt.
That rock will be moved in the near future by Michael Mummaugh, Himmelheber said.
On Monday, Feb. 8, Leonardtown resident Lynn Buonviri, who published a book about Moll Dyer in October 2019, said funds from the sale of her book are funding the real rock's relocation. An unveiling of the rock outside Tudor Hall is scheduled for Feb. 26, she said.
The Moll Dyer rock was found in the early 1970s and moved to a location outside the Old Jail by the National Guard, Himmelheber said.
When asked why the decision was made to move the rock, Himmelheber said it's because the historical society is no longer headquartered at the Old Jail. The organization moved to Tudor Hall in the late 1980s, he said. Tudor Hall, which was built in the 1748, is the oldest building in Leonardtown, according to stmaryshistory.org.
For the fake move, the four men dressed up as men who previously owned the individual properties where each currently lives. The men and their likenesses were: Himmelheber as John Dansey, Tom Gasch as John Tant, Gene Wood as James Greenwell and Joseph Guy as James Gough.
Buonviri, a retired math teacher who also previously worked for NASA as a programmer, said she didn't start out with the intention of writing a book. However, after six years of research, she decided to do so.
"Moll Dyer and Other Witch Tales of Southern Maryland" was published by Arcadia Publishing of Mount Pleasant, S.C. It is available locally at Apple Basket Antiques of Mechanicsville, Ace Hardware in Leonardtown, Fenwick Street Used Books and Music in Leonardtown, Kevin's Corner Kafe in Leonardtown, The Old Mill Store in Great Mills and at Tudor Hall, as well as through online book sellers.
In the book, Buonviri said she identified 10 men who owned property close to Moll Dyer's home, which was located off of Moll Dyer Road in what used to be known as St. Margaret's. It is likely that at least some of these men are responsible for burning Dyer's home, Buonviri said.
Just about every person with the name Dyer in Maryland is related to Moll Dyer, according to Buonviri.