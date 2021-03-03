The Moll Dyer rock has a new home.
The rock, which was found by Washington Star newspaper reporter Phillip Love in the woods near Leonardtown in 1968 and moved by National Guardsmen to a location outside Leonardtown's Old Jail in 1972, was recently moved down the street to a spot outside Tudor Hall.
"In working with the [St. Mary's County] Historical Society. We were all concerned about the erosion of the rock having been out in the elements for many years," Andrew Ponti, marketing manager for St. Mary's parks and recreation's museum division, said in an email.
Plexiglass was placed over the rock, which sits elevated on a structure built by Gene Wood. One can still touch the rock, however, and place a hand into an indention that allegedly was left by Dyer's hand centuries ago.
As part of the rock's unveiling event on Feb. 26, Leonardtown Mayor Dan Burris proclaimed it "Moll Dyer Day."
Burris noted that Dyer was accused of witchcraft and blamed for an influenza plague that afflicted residents of Newtown, as the area was then known, in 1698.
Lynn Buonviri, a local resident who penned a book in 2019 about Dyer titled "The Legend of Moll Dyer and Other Witch Tales of Southern Maryland," also spoke at the event.
Legend has it that a mob of men from the area burned down Dyer's home, causing her and her dog to flee into the woods during winter. Her body was found several days later with one hand on a rock and one hand lifted high.
When her body was removed, an imprint of her right hand remained on the stone, according to folklore. Townsfolk saw that as a curse she placed on the area.
Burris said that a white dog has been said to cause accidents on Moll Dyer Road south of town.
"Although they didn't mean to harm her, they burned her house on a frigid night to get her out of the area," Buonviri said, noting that her great uncle 14 times removed, Arthur Thompson, likely was part of the mob as he lived in the area near Dyer's house.
Buonviri said Dyer was a real person, noting that Mary Dyer was born in 1634. Dyer and her two brothers were indentured servants from Devon, England, who settled first in the West Indies before moving to Maryland, Buonviri said.
Dyer arrived in Maryland in 1677 and "was a caregiver, using herbs and spells and probably some voodoo used in the West Indies," Buonviri said.
"The Dyer family line can be traced to today," she added.
Toward the end of the Feb. 26 event, local poet Janis Russello read a poem, "Moll Dyer's Stone," that is included in Buonviri's book, which is available at the Old Jail Museum and other locations in St. Mary's County.