Political newcomer Wes Moore handily defeated Republican Dan Cox to become the next governor of Maryland, as of early reports Tuesday night including some mail-in votes, early voting and more than half of precincts reporting across the state.

Also, the state is poised to make recreational marijuana legal after voters overwhelmingly approved Question 4 to make the drug legal for those 21 years and older starting next July.

