Political newcomer Wes Moore handily defeated Republican Dan Cox to become the next governor of Maryland, as of early reports Tuesday night including some mail-in votes, early voting and more than half of precincts reporting across the state.
Also, the state is poised to make recreational marijuana legal after voters overwhelmingly approved Question 4 to make the drug legal for those 21 years and older starting next July.
All vote tallies from Tuesday night are unofficial results because provisional and some absentee ballots have yet to be counted.
Democrats had elected Moore during the July primary election from a crowded field of 10 Democrats that also included current Comptroller Peter Franchot.
Moore, who will be Maryland's first Black governor, polled high since the primary and had the backing of the state’s teachers union and other labor organizations.
Cox, unlike current Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, latched on to former President Donald Trump, something that didn’t appear to sit well with many voters in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 2 to 1.
Hogan congratulated Moore on Tuesday night, according to his Twitter post, which said, "There is no higher calling than public service, and no greater honor than to serve the people of this great state."
The Associated Press called Moore as the winner just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night before any vote tallies were posted by the state board of elections.
Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate and a former Montgomery County delegate, also made history as the first woman and first Asian-American elected as lieutenant governor in Maryland.
“Maryland ... you showed that if we stand divided, we cannot win — but if we stand united, we cannot lose,” Moore said Tuesday night. “When I was an Army captain and led soldiers into combat in Afghanistan, we lived by a simple principle: Leave no one behind ... Real patriotism means bringing people together. It means lifting each other up and improving each other’s lives. Patriotism means knowing that our country is great — and that if we do the work, it will be even greater.”
Also re-elected was Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), although he had fewer votes in his home county of St. Mary’s than his Republican challenger, Chris Palombi. However, Hoyer won the highest percentage of the vote across his district, which includes all of Southern Maryland and a portion of Prince George’s County, allowing him to once again hang on to his seat.
Hoyer has represented the district since 1981, and touts his work on protecting access to affordable health care, expanding access to economic opportunity and ensuring local military bases and other federal facilities have resources they need.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) won by a landslide statewide, although St. Mary's and Calvert voters went for his GOP challenger, Chris Chaffee.
Elsewhere in statewide offices, Democrat Brooke Elizabeth Lierman easily won the seat for comptroller, beating Republican Barry Glassman.
Anthony G. Brown, a former Maryland lieutenant governor, was elected as attorney general, beating his Republican challenger Michael Anthony Peroutka, also according to unofficial results as of Tuesday night.
There were five Constitutional Amendments on this year’s election ballots, and all appeared to be overwhelmingly approved by the state's voters. In addition to legalizing recreational use of cannabis, voters approved renaming the state’s appellate courts, changes in eligibility requirements for state delegates and senators, putting monetary limits on the right to a jury trial in civil proceedings and a change to Howard County’s orphans’ court.
While the state court recently upheld a request by the board of elections to begin the counting (but not publicizing the results) of those mail-in ballots before Election Day, some counties (including Charles) opted not to do so citing staffing or other issues. Those 13 counties will not begin canvasing mail-in ballots until Nov. 10.
Provisional ballot canvassing will be held on Nov. 16, and the last of the ail-in ballots will counted on Nov. 18, meaning official certification cannot occur before then.