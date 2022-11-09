Political newcomer Wes Moore handily defeated Republican Dan Cox to become the next governor of Maryland, as of voting tallies Tuesday night including some mail-in votes, all early voting and most precincts across the state.
Also, the state is poised to make recreational marijuana legal after two-thirds of voters overwhelmingly approved Question 4 to make the drug legal for those 21 years and older starting next July.
All vote tallies through Tuesday night were unofficial results because provisional and some absentee ballots had yet to be counted.
Democrats had elected Moore during the July primary election from a crowded field of 10 Democrats that also included current Comptroller Peter Franchot.
Moore, who will be Maryland’s first Black governor, polled high since the primary and had the backing of the state’s teachers union and other labor organizations.
Cox, unlike current Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, latched on to former President Donald Trump, something that didn’t appear to sit well with many voters in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 2 to 1.
Hogan congratulated Moore on Tuesday night, according to his Twitter post, which said, “There is no higher calling than public service, and no greater honor than to serve the people of this great state.”
The Associated Press called Moore as the winner just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night before any vote tallies were posted by the state board of elections.
Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate and a former Montgomery County delegate, also made history as the first immigrant to be elected to statewide office in Maryland. Miller immigrated from India.
“Maryland ... you showed that if we stand divided, we cannot win — but if we stand united, we cannot lose,” Moore said Tuesday night. “When I was an Army captain and led soldiers into combat in Afghanistan, we lived by a simple principle: Leave no one behind ... Real patriotism means bringing people together. It means lifting each other up and improving each other’s lives. Patriotism means knowing that our country is great — and that if we do the work, it will be even greater.”
Also re-elected was Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), although he had fewer votes in his home county of St. Mary’s than his Republican challenger, Chris Palombi. However, Hoyer easily won the highest percentage of the vote (more than 60% as of Tuesday) across his district, which includes all of Southern Maryland and a portion of Prince George’s County, allowing him to once again hang on to his seat.
Hoyer has represented the district since 1981, and touts his work on protecting access to affordable health care, expanding access to economic opportunity and ensuring local military bases and other federal facilities have resources they need.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) won with more than 60% of the vote statewide, although St. Mary’s and Calvert voters went for his GOP challenger, Chris Chaffee.
“I am very proud of all we have accomplished together over the last six years — and especially what we have achieved over the past two years with the Democratic majority in Congress,” Hollen said in a statement. “But much work remains.”
Elsewhere in statewide offices, Democrat Brooke Elizabeth Lierman, a civil rights attorney and current Baltimore city state delegate, easily won the seat for comptroller with about 57%, beating Republican Barry Glassman. Lierman will be the first woman to hold the position in Maryland.
Anthony G. Brown, a former Maryland lieutenant governor, was elected as attorney general with approximately 60% of votes, beating his Republican challenger Michael Anthony Peroutka, also according to unofficial results as of Tuesday night. Brown will be the first Black attorney general in the state.
There were five Constitutional Amendments on this year’s election ballots, and all appeared to be overwhelmingly approved by the state’s voters. In addition to legalizing recreational use of cannabis, voters approved renaming the state’s appellate courts, changes in eligibility requirements for state delegates and senators, putting monetary limits on the right to a jury trial in civil proceedings and a change to Howard County’s orphans’ court.
While the state court recently upheld a request by the board of elections to begin the counting (but not publicizing the results) of mail-in ballots before Election Day, some counties (including Charles) opted not to do so citing staffing or other issues. Those 13 counties did not begin canvasing mail-in ballots until Nov. 10.
Provisional ballot canvassing will be held on Nov. 16 throughout the state, and the last of the mail-in ballots will counted on Nov. 18, meaning official certification cannot occur before then.
Moore history to be made in Maryland
Moore, a best-selling author, Rhodes Scholar and Afghan war veteran who has never held elected office, was chosen Tuesday with about 59.6% of votes as the 63rd governor of Maryland and the first African American to hold the state’s highest office.
“What an amazing night, and what an improbable journey.” Moore said. “I am grateful to every one of you for the hard work you put in to make tonight happen.”
Moore, who left a nearly $1-million-a-year job in New York City last year to run for governor, last worked as head of the Robin Hood foundation.
“We will protect abortion rights and access, and empower women to make decisions about their own reproductive health,” he said.
Moore, who officially takes office in January, will look to accomplish an ambitious legislative agenda.
His pledges include providing free pre-kindergarten to all Maryland children, the expungement of criminal records for those convicted for marijuana possession, the acceleration of projects to improve water quality and cut carbon emissions, and raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2023, instead of 2025.
Moore says he will use tax revenue following the legalization of recreational cannabis to fund many of his education and crime initiatives.
Moore also owns thousands of shares amounting to millions of dollars in dozens of companies across different industries, including pharmaceutical, technology, beauty and retail giants. He has promised to place his financial holdings in a blind trust to avoid conflicts of interest.
Twitter: @JesseSoMdNews Timothy Dashiell of Capital News Service contributed to this story.