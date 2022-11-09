Political newcomer Wes Moore handily defeated Republican Dan Cox to become the next governor of Maryland, as of voting tallies Tuesday night including some mail-in votes, all early voting and most precincts across the state.

Also, the state is poised to make recreational marijuana legal after two-thirds of voters overwhelmingly approved Question 4 to make the drug legal for those 21 years and older starting next July.

Twitter: @JesseSoMdNews

Timothy Dashiell of Capital News Service contributed to this story.