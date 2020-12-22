During a 1990 election forum, Democrat Michael J. Moore was asked why he was the best candidate for county commissioner among the 10 on the general election ballot.
“Because I’m the tallest,” Moore quipped.
Last Thursday the local branch of the NAACP referred to Moore, who had died at age 72 in his sleep the day before, as “a towering figure in Calvert County, not just because of his height, but for his continuous contributions to the community.”
Moore won a seat on the board of county commissioner 30 years ago, becoming the first African American to be elected to the panel.
“Mike was easy to get along with,” Pat Buehler of St. Leonard recalled. Moore and Buehler were two of the four Democrats elected to the board during what was arguably one of the most hotly contested commissioner races in Calvert’s modern history.
“He was an all-around nice guy,” said Buehler, who, like Moore, was a small business owner.
The two were serving at a time when national retailers and restaurants were beginning to locate in Calvert.
Buehler described the board he and Moore served on as “pro-business and pro-growth,” and recalled at the end of their four-year term the county had a tidy sum of money in reserve.
His 1990 win proved to be Moore’s only attainment to elective office. Two other runs for commissioner — in 1998 and 2014 — were unsuccessful as was a campaign for Maryland House of Delegates in 1994.
However, Moore left his mark in other areas that affected the county’s envied quality of life.
“Mike was the perfect example of Dr. King’s dream for the advancement of the Black race,” stated Michael G. Kent, president of the NAACP’s Calvert County branch. “He started his own business and made it a success. Throughout his life Mike remained committed to his family, his faith and community.”
Moore owned and ran Mike's House of Style, a barber shop in Prince Frederick. Early in 1995 Moore, along with Nate Pope, formed a local chapter of Concerned Black Men.
"Mike was my barber," Pope told Southern Maryland News. He recalled meeting Moore at the shop and discussing the possibility of forming a CBM chapter in Calvert.
"Mike knew everybody in Calvert," said Pope. After making phone calls and researching the organizational logistics, the two went about starting the mentoring and support group as a way to encourage and foster "positive aspects" in young, African American males.
Pope confirmed that the local CBM saw a tripling in its membership following a major national event.
In a press release, CBM Inc. noted that the Calvert chapter “grew rapidly following the Million Man March in Washington, D.C.,” which was held in October 1995.
“Moore would proudly explain in coming years that CBM, originally founded in 1975 to thwart stereotypes of Black youth in Philadelphia, welcomes men from all walks of life to help empower youth and their families,” the national organization stated in its missive on Moore’s passing.
“Mike’s example is one of mentorship and stepping forward boldly,” said George W. Carter, a former president of the Calvert CBM chapter. Over the years the organization has awarded nearly $100,000 to local students to aid them in attaining higher education.
“He stayed very busy,” said Buehler, adding that he was shocked last week when he learned of Moore’s death.
During the summer of 2019, Moore was one of 15 individuals nominated for the Calvert You Are Beautiful Award. The program salutes volunteers “Who make Calvert County a great place to live.”
In a video shown during that year’s awards ceremony, Moore explained his motivation. “We need to stop complaining about the problem and be part of the solution,” he said. The way to mentor younger people, Moore stated, was by “sharing our expertise, our concern and helping our youth to be better.”
Among Moore’s survivors are his wife, Sheila, and two children.