Deputy State’s Attorney Daniel White, on right, confers with investigators at the scene of the shooting of Peyton Ham, who was shot dead on April 13 in a confrontation with Maryland State Police Trooper Joseph Azzari.
St. Mary's Deputy State's Attorney Dan White updated Southern Maryland News earlier this week on the investigation surrounding the April 13 Leonardtown shooting and killing of a 16-year-old boy.
Peyton Ham was shot and killed by state police Trooper Joseph Azzari just outside the Leonardtown barrack near the teenager's Leonardtown home after two 911 calls reported a suspicious person with a weapon.
On Monday, Aug. 30, White told Southern Maryland News that 15 shots were fired in just over the span of a minute by the trooper on April 13. The prosecutor also noted that he received Ham's autopsy results only last week. He would not answer when asked how many times Ham was shot.
Maryland State Police had said in a press conference the day of the shooting that the trooper involved had shot at Ham two separate times during the encounter, but would not say how many shots were fired.
White said this week that he would be meeting with the grand jury on Sept. 13 to discuss the incident and any possible charges. The prosecutor added that Ham's family will be the first to know whether or not charges are filed by him or the grand jury.
"There were a few witnesses [to the shooting] interviewed by police, and the grand jury wants to talk to them," White said, noting that he's still evaluating evidence and other information connected to the shooting.
Southern Maryland News earlier reported that police had spoken to witnesses who said Ham was ordered to drop what appeared to be a gun, which was later determined to be an airsoft gun.
A witness allegedly told police that Ham took a “shooter’s stance” before being shot once, and another witness allegedly said Ham drew a knife while trying to get up, and the trooper fired again.
No body cameras were worn during the incident, and no dashboard camera footage was taken, according to police.
The Baltimore Sun reported that several bullets were found in a garage across the street from the shooting.
Family and friends of Ham, a Leonardtown High student, held a rally July 17 outside the St. Mary's government center asking for answers and demanding justice.