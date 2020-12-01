Three years ago on Dec. 12, a mother-daughter team opened an art and gift workshop in La Plata.
The idea sprang from a visit that Laura Forbes and her daughter, Alyssa Harding, made to an art and gift workshop in Old Town Alexandria, Va. "We visited it and thought, 'Wow. This will be great for our small town,'" Forbes said.
Their AR Workshop at 317 Charles St. is used to make craft and gift items and hosts workshops where young people and adults can make products on their own with wood, canvass or yarn.
Harding, the workshop's general manager, often spends her days assembling and packing to-go orders for those who wish to make their projects at home. Other days or evenings she is instructing and helping people with their projects.
Harding said that she hand-cuts and designs the products herself. "A lot of manpower goes into it," she said, noting they have a staff of seven.
"Every week is a little different," Harding said. "We have thousands of designs," Forbes said, "and 100-plus project types."
The AR Workshop name came from two women in Waxhaw, N.C., who founded the brand, Maureen Anders and Adria Ruff.
"We were one of the first 30" AR Workshops, Harding said. Now there are 160 in the country.
The business has adapted some due to COVID-19. It suffered at first, so Forbes put out a plea on social media in September. The message was: Without your help, we're not going to survive, she said. Now the business is doing OK.
"To-go [orders are] now a part of AR, and we're going to keep it that way," Harding said, noting that to-go orders include instructions that feature watching a virtual lesson on Zoom from the AR Workshop's corporate office.
Children can come into the La Plata store to work on projects — socially distanced of course — for 2 hours during the day. Other times they might host a bridal shower, office party or school fundraiser in the evening, for example. A summer camp offers children a chance to build projects for one, four or five days.
"Our territory is Southern Maryland," including Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert counties, but Harding said she gets customers from Annapolis and King George, Va., too.
Some examples of the items available for sale or to make as a project include chunky-knit yarn blankets that feature a finger-knitting technique, canvass pillows, aprons and bags, and wood creations such as photo frames, "ladders," trays and lazy Susans.
"We're the only small craft business in Southern Maryland with a liquor license," Forbes said. The workshop has a "drink bar" that features a variety of beer, wine and liquor.
A realtor by trade, Forbes handles the marketing for the business.
Prices for children's projects range from $15 to $37; adult projects can range from $15 to $100 but typically run about $55 to $65, Harding said.
"We bring smiles to people," Harding said. "It makes me happy to do a service."
Forbes said people might be stressed out. "We get them to dial down and focus and leave with something accomplished," she said of the art projects. "Children are so creative. As we get older, we stop being creative." But being creative causes one to grow and prosper, she said. The workshops are "bringing people together."
The business is somewhat of a family affair too. Harding noted that her sister Priscilla Brown, 10, has worked in the store, along with their grandmother, Gina Simpson, 65.
The store is open various hours Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday and Monday by reservation. The phone number is 301-804-9357.