She was the only one to speak during public comment at the end of the St. Mary’s County school board meeting on Oct. 14, but Brittany Powell may have left an impression.
The Mechanicsville resident and mother of four pleaded with the school board to allow her fourth-grade son to attend school four days a week.
Her fourth-grader — who is a special education student — isn’t supposed to go back to in-person learning until Nov. 16, but like nearly all other St. Mary’s public school students, that will only be for two days a week.
“Why don’t we give these kiddos a chance?” Powell asked. “[My son] is backsliding.”
Powell said her son can’t read “and is so far behind,” noting that she has to sit with him every day for his online learning. “It’s hard watching him struggle every single day.”
She also has a seventh-grader, a first-grader and a 3-year-old. “I can’t keep up with my 6-year-old,” Powell said, referring to the child in first grade.
After the meeting, Powell said she had talked to Scott Szczerbiak, director of special education, and her son’s teacher, but said the decision on whether to let her son come back to school four days a week was up to the school board.
Superintendent Scott Smith talked to Powell after the meeting. He said the district is looking at cases like Powell’s son “on a case-by-case basis.”
A select number of special education students returned to in-person learning four days a week on Oct. 7.
Other grades are slated to return for two-days-a-week hybrid instruction in November. Prekindergarten and grades 1, 6, 9 and 12 begin returning Nov. 2 and Nov. 5 (groups A and B). The remaining grades begin returning Nov. 16 and 17.
During the Oct. 21 meeting, Smith noted some COVID-19-related information, and said, “Our data, while up and down, is trending down and reinforcing our decision to be back in school.”
Laptops for all
He noted that every student will receive a laptop computer, thanks to grant funding.
“Even if you said you didn’t need a computer, we ordered one for you anyway,” board chair Karin Bailey said, referring to conservations she’s had with parents.
Smith added that the devices are “more rugged than you’d normally receive” and also insured by the district. If a student wants to use his or her own personal computer in school, it will have to be “authenticated” by the district in order for it to be tracked, he said.
