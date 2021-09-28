Dawn Murphy, 54, is seeking the Republican nomination for St. Mary's County commissioner in District 3 to represent the northern portion of the county.
The seat is currently held by Commissioner John O'Connor (R), who has filed to run for commissioner president in next year's election.
Murphy said she spent her early years in Prince George's County and moved to St. Mary's County when she was 10.
She drives heavy equipment for Maryland Materials Management and is a member of International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 37, a union that represents 1,500 members, according to its website. Murphy said she's been doing that job for five years.
She decided to run for public office because she would like to help keep St. Mary's County small and the farms being worked.
In addition, she'd like to see some kind of remedy for the homeless camp that's set up in Lexington Park.
Due to COVID-19, Murphy got involved in the community and on March 21, 2020, created a Facebook page, Dawns Helping Hands for St. Mary's County. As of Sept. 22, the page had 595 members.
Murphy said those in need can request food or toilet paper, for example, through the page. Hundreds have been helped through it, she said, noting that items are donated and provided free of charge.
Running for public office is out of her comfort zone, she said, "but you know what, I'm gonna do it. There's a lot of good ole boy systems in our government. If you want change, don't vote for the status quo."
Murphy said her role model is Deb Rey, a former Republican delegate, who defeated Democratic incumbent John Bohanan in 2014 by 76 votes, or slightly less than 1%, but lost to Del. Brian Crosby (D) four years later by nearly 7%.
Murphy, who lives in Avenue, is single and has four adult children.