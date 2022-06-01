The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum held a dock party on Saturday to honor the near-completion of a $5 million, historically accurate and life-size replica of a 390-year-old trans-Atlantic ship called the Maryland Dove.
Bill Gates is the captain of the restored Dove and explained that the original ship sailed with a larger ship called the Ark across the Atlantic Ocean in 1634. Gates says the replica ship can be seen floating and docked at the CBMM’s port in St. Michaels.
“The new Maryland Dove is a recreation of a 1634 ship that was the smaller of two ships that brought the first English settlers to Maryland. The public is invited to come and see the Dove in St. Mary’s City at the end of August,” Gates said.
The state designated $5 million to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum to construct the ship. It was important to the museum to have the ship be a lesson in history as well. Just like the original, the replica Dove is approximately 57 feet long and 17 feet wide.
“It’s a privilege to be part of teaching Maryland history and sharing the stories of early Maryland with everyone here in the state,” Gates said.
Kristen Greenaway, president and CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, said the festive dock party event featured food, drinks and live music.
“We are honoring the near completion of the second reproduction of the Maryland Dove which has been built by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, funded by the state of Maryland for Historic St. Mary’s City,” Greenaway said.
Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum hired consultants from as far away as Stockholm, Sweden, to advise on how to construct the ship to be historically accurate and beautiful at the same time.
“The ship is jolly beautiful. This is the closest reproduction of the original Dove that was built in 1632 in Britain and came with the Ark ship in 1634 to Maryland with the state’s first settlers,” Greenaway said.
The public has until the end of August to see the ship docked at the museum in St. Michaels. After that, it will set sail for its permanent dockage at Historic St. Mary’s City.
Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum's interpretive exhibitions and public programs highlight Chesapeake Bay maritime history and culture. The museum features exhibits from Native American life, 17th and 18th century trans-Atlantic trade, naval history, unique watercraft and boat building traditions. It also features programs on navigation, water-fowling, boating, seafood harvesting and recreation.
For more about the new Maryland Dove, visit www.marylanddove.org/.