The Maryland medical examiner's office earlier this week released the names and ages of three victims in two fiery car crashes that had occurred earlier this summer in Charles and St. Mary's counties.
The victims were Thomas Edward Clifford, 29, who died in a June 3 crash in Nanjemoy, and Shawn Douglas Bailey, 27, and Melody Ann Russell, 29, who died in a July 30 crash in Charlotte Hall.
Bruce Goldfarb, the state medical examiner's public information officer, provided the names to Southern Maryland News on Aug. 24 after a request was made to the office. He would not provide the towns of residence for the three people, citing public records rules.
Clifford was driving a 2013 Toyota RAV4 northbound on Liverpool Point Road when it crossed the centerline around 7:10 p.m., went airborne, struck a utility pole, crossed a grassy area, came to rest near a wooded area and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota was fully engulfed by fire, a previous press release stated.
An obituary lists Clifford as being from Bryans Road. He was a 2009 graduate of Lackey High School before attending Morgan State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering, according to the obituary, which also described him as "focused in every activity he embraced," which included reading, photography, golf, sail boating, horse back riding and a host of other sports and hobbies.
Bailey and Russell, who were engaged to be married according to an obituary, died in a two-vehicle crash in Charlotte Hall at 11:08 a.m. on July 30.
Aleksandar A. Ivanchev, 38, of Lexington Park was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback that allegedly ran a red light and struck a 2005 Ford Escape on Three Notch Road at the intersection with Golden Beach Road.
Ivanchev was transported to an area trauma center with incapacitating injuries, according to a press release. The Outback was traveling at a high rate of speed, the release stated. The Escape was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.
Bailey lived in Loveville and was an aspiring banjo player and self-taught historian, according to an obituary. He was a 2012 graduate of Chopticon High School, and worked as a produce manager at a local grocer.
Russell, who lived in Clements, worked at the same local grocer as a baker and was described as "very crafty" and "kind-hearted," according to an obituary. She had graduated from St. Mary's Ryken High School in 2010 and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus earlier this year.
Described as "proud Catholics," Russell and Bailey were to be wed later this year on Nov. 27, according to her obituary.