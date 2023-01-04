Naval Air Station Patuxent River transitioned from health protection condition Alpha to Bravo on Jan. 4. The move was a result of rising COVID-19 cases throughout St. Mary’s County.
Bravo implementation directs personnel to continue to avoid unnecessary contact and stay home when sick, according to a press release from the base.
Workforces are directed to limit workspaces to 80% of normal occupancy, and permit liberal telework where possible, especially for individuals who self-identify as immunocompromised or being at high risk for severe disease.
Wearing masks is advised when in group settings and is still required in medical spaces.
Many programs that had reopened or expanded service under Alpha will only be minimally impacted and remain open with minor changes to service, and the Trusted Traveler Program remains in effect.
The Center Stage Theater remains open with limited capacity, and outdoor activities, such as the golf course and pavilions, remain open.
Reports of COVID-19 positive cases among personnel working aboard the naval installation have remained relatively low, a press release states. But rising community transmission numbers, particularly among unvaccinated personnel, has driven the need for greater protections against the virus.
“After conferring with our health protection officers it was determined this was the appropriate action to protect our personnel from the continued presence of COVID and its variants," Capt. Derrick Kingsley, the base's commanding officer, said.
If the community level should reach high levels per CDC guidelines, stricter protection levels may have to be enacted on base.
“I want to encourage everyone to be safe, exercise good judgment and stay home from work if they are ill,” Kingsley added. “We all have to do our part to stop the spread.”