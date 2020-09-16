A remodeled 2008 Lusby home was given to a hero on Sept. 11.
Isaac Francois, who immigrated from Haiti to the U.S. at age 18 in 2001, enlisted in the Navy in 2004. He became a hospital corpsman and his service included three years in Okinawa and nine months in Afghanistan, nearly 10 years in total.
While serving in Afghanistan, Francois was diagnosed with bilateral compartment syndrome, a condition in which insufficient blood flow reaches parts of the body, a press release states. Francois said in an interview last week that the condition affects his lower legs.
When he returned stateside, Francois underwent seven leg operations. He was also diagnosed with adjustment disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the release.
For his service, Francois was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Good Conduct Medal three times, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal twice, Expeditionary Medal and the Fleet Marines Force.
He and his family were given the remodeled three-bedroom, 2½-bath home on Buckskin Trail on Friday.
"We found out two weeks ago" about the award, he said. It was made possible by the nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes and two companies — JP Morgan Chase and Science Applications International Corp.
Francois said he applied for the award in 2013 and was contacted by the nonprofit in 2017 and 2018, but for some reason never replied. They contacted him again in June.
On Friday, his wife, Wislind, said she likes the home. "I will enjoy it," she said.
The couple will relocate from San Antonio with their three children.
Isaac and Wislind met in 2002 while visiting Haiti after both had immigrated to the U.S. They reconnected in 2006 and got married in 2007, he said.
Isaac now works as a program analyst managing contracts as a civilian employee of the federal government. He previously lived in Maryland for nine years, mainly in the Gaithersburg area.
Building Homes for Heroes was founded in 2006 by Andy Pujol, who had volunteered in search and rescue efforts following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. Witnessing the horrors around him, Pujol made a pledge that day to serve the country he loved, and to help the men and women who serve in the military.
Through 2019, the organization had gifted 225 homes.