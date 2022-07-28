Look for a parade of local cops, firefighters, food trucks and even McGruff coming to your neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Actually, not every location in Southern Maryland planning to observe National Night Out will be so elaborate, but according to coordinators the professionals and volunteers who selflessly respond to neighborhood emergencies will be highly visible Aug. 2 when the 38th National Night Out will be observed across the country.
The National Association of Town Watch created the celebration to solidify the bonds of law-abiding citizens and law enforcement officers. National Night Out is always held on the first Tuesday in August.
In speaking with coordinators in the region’s three counties, Southern Maryland News has learned that nearly 90 neighborhoods are planning traditional block parties on Tuesday.
In Charles County, National Night Out coordinator Gus Proctor said 45 neighborhoods have planned events.
“It’s a little more than we had last year,” said Proctor, who retired after a 30-year career as an officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and now serves as the agency’s community organizer.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, officers from the Maryland State Police, Natural Resources Police, La Plata Police Department, Maryland Transit Authority officers and personnel from the state’s parole and probation office will be visiting Charles County’s various National Night Out locations.
“We’re going to pay a visit to each neighborhood, talk and socialize,” Proctor said.
Plans vary in Charles’ participating locations. Proctor said some neighborhoods will have simple cookouts while others have enlisted the services of professional food trucks.
“The food is just incredible,” Proctor declared.
In addition to local law enforcement, two national figures — McGruff the Crime Dog and his nephew, Scruff, are also scheduled to make appearances in several Charles County neighborhoods.
“They are really popular in the neighborhoods and with children,” said Proctor.
Spray-downs, foam and more
St. Mary’s County locales for National Night Out celebrations are planned to maximize summer. The county’s coordinator, Cpl. Kristi Nelson of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, reported over 30 neighborhoods, “the most we’ve ever had,” have signed up for the celebration.
Like Charles, the participating neighborhoods in St. Mary’s will have generous servings of food.
“Most will do cookout or potluck,” said Nelson.
In addition to sheriff’s deputies, MSP, Natural Resources Police, the Coast Guard — even the FBI — will be represented at many of the events. Also on hand will be volunteers from all of the county’s volunteer fire departments.
“The fire departments will be doing spray-downs,” said Nelson. “They try to hit every neighborhood.”
If the fire hoses aren’t enough to cool kids off, one neighborhood has hired a “foam party” company for even more soggy summer fun, Nelson reported. Additionally, many of the participating communities that have private swimming pools will have them open for the duration of the night out event.
Nelson added there are a few communities setting up portable screens for showing movies outdoors.
Nelson told Southern Maryland News that law enforcement officers visiting the participating neighborhoods will have items for giveaway during National Night Out.
Calvert communities ready for food and fellowship
A total of 13 communities have registered in Calvert for hosting National Night Out gatherings.
Two of the events will be held at public facilities — Kellam’s Field in Chesapeake Beach and the Harriet E. Brown Community Center on Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
According to Candice D’Agostino, coordinator of the Calvert Alliance against Substance Abuse, the gathering at the Brown center will be supervised by the county’s department of parks and recreation.
More than half of Calvert’s locations are in the Prince Frederick area, including the local celebration’s newest participant, Oaktree Landing on Burr Oak Court.
And, a familiar National Night Out venue is back on Calvert’s participation list.
“White Sands is making a comeback,” said D’Agostino. “They stopped a couple of years before COVID happened.” The White Sands event is scheduled to run from 6 to 9 p.m.
Calvert’s National Night Out coordinators are touting it as “a night of fun, food and fellowship, while meeting your neighbors and local community representatives from the Calvert County Health Department, Calvert Library, Calvert County Public Schools and local fire, rescue and emergency medical services personnel.”
Deputies from the sheriff’s office and troopers from the MSP Prince Frederick Barrack will be attending.
D’Agostino said Tuesday morning the county commissioners will be presenting a National Night Out proclamation to community representatives, local law enforcement and CAASA board members.
Charles and St. Mary’s officials did not have complete, updated lists of National Night Out communities as of press time. For Calvert’s list go to calvertcountymd.gov/186/Events.
