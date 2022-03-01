Jennifer Pollitt Hill called the Feb. 22 virtual event a “painful yet necessary occasion.”
Hill is the interim executive director of the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence, a Lanham-based organization with a mission to provide support to victims through professional training, technical assistance and a lethality assessment program.
The late February virtual ceremony was to remember 58 Marylanders who, in 2021, lost their lives due to “intimate partner” homicide, including two in Southern Maryland.
“They are so much more than just victims and statistics,” Hill said. “Today, we stand in solidarity with their loved ones.”
Fiona Oliphant, the network’s board of directors president, noted that 92% of the victims were women. She added that many were unable to attain the help — such as protective orders — that they sought.
Oliphant said 18 of Maryland’s 2021 domestic-related homicides occurred after the victim tried and was unable to obtain protective orders.
“While we are all in the same storm, we are not in the same boats,” Oliphant said.
Mariesa Robinson, the organization’s prevention coordinator, said that Maryland’s 58 deaths in 2021 was higher than the 2020 total (56) and the state’s highest since 2007. In an effort to curb the rising numbers, the network has recruited an implementation team to employ new strategies.
The roll of Maryland’s 2021 victims included two from St. Mary’s County — Martina Lynn Patterson, 37, and Lyneasha Justice Greenwell, 6, both of Lexington Park. Greenwell was the state’s youngest domestic violence casualty last year.
After being reported missing, the bodies of Patterson and Greenwell were found in shallow graves on South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park on Nov. 24. According to court documents, numerous household items from the victims’ home were found in the trash that was used to conceal their bodies.
According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Carroll Key Jr., 42, of Nanjemoy was arrested the following day and charged with the murders of Patterson and Greenwell.
Key was indicted for the murders in early February and the case could go to trial in July, according to court records.
The charging papers also revealed that Patterson had received death threats from Key, according to several witnesses.
Since mid-2015, the group has recorded 1 domestic violence death in Calvert, 18 in Charles and six in St. Mary's.
The advocacy group highlighted that 43% of last year's deaths occurred within a murder-suicide or double murder-suicide situation. And, 76% of the deaths were caused by a gun, according to the group.
Black women were killed at a rate four times that of their representation in Maryland's population.
The Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence reminds the public there is a 24-hour domestic violence hotline available at 1-800-799-7233.