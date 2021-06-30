A new bridge over Persimmon Creek on Route 6 was scheduled to reopen on Wednesday afternoon.
The new two-lane bridge has a longer span. It extends 55 feet.
The original bridge was built in 1932, a press release from the Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration states. It was damaged last summer on Aug. 4 by flooding associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.
The $2.5 million bridge was built by Concrete General Inc. of Gaithersburg.
St. Mary's County commissioners recently transferred the contractor responsible for replacing bridges on Manor and Busy Corner roads due to delays. Both of those bridges were also damaged by the tropical storm.
Caleb M. Soptelean