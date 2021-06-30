Those parents with children going into grades nine and 10 for the 2021-2022 school year now have another schooling option in St. Mary’s County.
Chesterton Academy, set to open in Charlotte Hall this fall, will be a classical high school in the Roman Catholic tradition. The private school’s curriculum will combine a broad, liberal arts education with a strong emphasis on the development of Christian virtues and an appreciation of beauty, according to school officials.
It also includes the Socratic seminar in which a teacher imparts knowledge through directed questions and guided dialogue, bringing ideas and knowledge to life.
An informational session will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, at 29530 Charlotte Hall Road across from the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and Dent Memorial Chapel, which is used by St. Anne’s Anglican Catholic Church.
“We’re starting modestly,” said Peter LaPorte, president of the board. He expects 15 to 20 students the first year, increasing to 30 next year with the addition of grades 11 and 12.
He noted that academy is using a building that was built in 2019. “The good folks at St. Anne’s were very amenable,” LaPorte said, noting there are 27 Chesterton Academies in the U.S. now, with 14 more slated to open this fall, including the one in St. Mary’s County.
Andrew Pudysz, who is moving from Atlanta, will be the school’s first headmaster. “Because of [St. Anne’s] generosity, we have an ideal location to serve students and their families living in St. Mary’s County, as well as Charles and Calvert counties,” Pudysz said in a press release.
“Our parish understands the value of a classical education, particular one that is deeply infused with Christian teaching and morals,” Bishop William McClean, rector of St. Anne’s, said in the release.
The tuition at Chesterton is $8,500 this year, which is considerably less than the $17,900 at St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown and other private schools in the region.
For more information about the Chesterton Academy, call 301-800-0227 or go to chestertonstmarys.org.
