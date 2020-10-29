A new community-based outpatient veterans clinic is opening in Charlotte Hall next week, to replace the previous one located in the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home campus.
The new facility, an extension of the Washington, D.C., VA Medical Center, which offers a variety of health services to meet the needs of the nation’s veterans, is expected to open Monday, Nov. 2, according to Gloria Hairston, the medical center’s director of public affairs. Hours will be Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The clinic will offer veterans closer-to-home quality health care and services including primary care, mental health, nutrition and social work services as well as specialty and health care services via secure tele-health technology. Business office services will also be offered, such as eligibility and enrollment. In the coming months, dental, audiology, ophthalmology, physical therapy and pharmacy services will also be added.
The newly-constructed 17,000-square-foot building is located at 29640 Three Notch Road. There are 120 parking spaces including 22 for handicap and three van-accessible spaces as well as a weather-protected drop-off and pick-up point.
Michael Heimall, director of the Washington-based center, told Southern Maryland News on Wednesday the small primary care clinic, which the new clinic is replacing, could only offer primary care services, along with some audiology and limited laboratories services.
The new facility is much larger than the previous space, he said, and “was built specifically to make room for additional services, especially dental and physical therapy.
“The physical therapy will benefit veterans in Southern Maryland” who would usually have to drive to Prince George’s County for the same services, the director said, adding that there is also sufficient space to have traveling specialists come in at least a few days a week.
Once opened, due to COVID-19 guidance, the clinic will operate at 25% capacity and expand care capacity and services according to a phased approach which ensures the safety of patients and staff. Veterans are encouraged to take advantage of tele-health options and telephone appointments whenever possible.
Veterans who are enrolled and assigned to the current Charlotte Hall clinic will continue to receive care from their assigned VA provider at the new location. Veterans wishing to schedule an appointment or transfer care to the new facility should call the patient service center at 202-745-8000, option 2.
The facility “is another example of the commitment the Department of Veterans Affairs has to veterans,” Heimall said. “The promise we made to care for the veterans is being honored.”
He mentioned the partnership with the tri-county council and the Maryland delegation have been very supportive and fundamental in the project.
Last Friday, Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) toured the new facility, according to a release, which said Hoyer has supported the need for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Charlotte Hall for more than a decade.
“For years, I’ve worked with the VA, community stakeholders, and our veterans to build a new facility, and ensure better care for the veterans in our community,” he said in the release. “Caring for the men and women who served our nation is one of our most important responsibilities.”
Heimall said depending on where the region is with the coronavirus pandemic next year, he plans to have an open house event to celebrate the facility’s one year anniversary of opening, since many were not able to attend a small ribbon cutting event last week due to social distancing guidelines.
St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) is a veteran who utilizes the Washington Medical Centers services. He said he has visited the old facility in Charlotte Hall in the past but it was very “small and limited.” While the new clinic will offer a lot more services, the commissioner said it will also have “tremendous tele-health” capabilities.
“I’m looking forward to this for veterans in Southern Maryland,” he said. “We’ve been trying for around 15 years.”
Carolyn Nahrgang and her husband, Raymond, are both veterans currently living in Hollywood, who would utilize the old Charlotte Hall clinic. Carolyn said she’s glad the new building is “finally open” although “it took too many years.” She claimed she hates going to D.C. for doctor visits because of how crowded and far away it is, so she welcomes a facility that is much easier to access.
Other VA clinics locations include Lexington Park, Montgomery County, southern Prince George’s County, Southeast D.C., Franklin Street in D.C. and Fort Belvoir, Va.
