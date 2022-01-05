It's been a four-year process just getting to this point, but on Dec. 14 the St. Mary's County commissioners unanimously approved a $1.55 million contract with Tyler Technologies Inc. of Plano, Texas, for a new computer-aided design and records management system.
"There's a lot of excitement about improving this," Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said, adding that when fully implemented, the new software system will enable county employees to "collect better data" and collect it easier than before.
Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said the process, which involved several county departments, "was contentious at times."
"This is just the first step," said Stephen Walker, the county's emergency management director. He said it will take an estimated 18 months to lay the foundation, which will involve building the system. "It is a large buildout," he said. "We are on the way. We're building it. We're ready to roll on this."
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked Walker if the project would be complete by June 2023. Walker said that's a good estimate, but O'Connor offered some caution.
"I've participated in these," said O'Connor, a District Heights policeman who has been working in law enforcement for over 20 years. He said the foundation for the system might be laid by June 2023. However, "It's never truly 100% set up for a good three to four years as you're working the bugs out," he said.
Tyler Technologies was one of two finalists, Brandon Hayden, the county's procurement officer, said. Bids were solicited on Oct. 20, 2020, and five companies submitted bids by Jan. 14, 2021, but one didn't include a "bid bond," according to a board document.
The county's current system was purchased in 1999, according to a board document. The new system will improve the efficiency of dispatch, the recording of relevant data and dissemination to first responders.
The fiscal 2020 budget included $2.5 million for the project, in addition to $85,000 that was previously approved.
The fiscal 2020 and 2021 budgets included $88,000 for personnel services related to the project. Walker said the county has hired a CAD technician to work on the project.
The technological capabilities of the software were reviewed by the department of emergency services, the sheriff’s office, the fire board association and the rescue squad association, Walker said.