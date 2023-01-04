The Maryland General Assembly kicks off on a 90-day odyssey next Wednesday to create new laws in the state.
While Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) will not take office until Jan. 18, a host of new members including 39 freshman delegates will join him on their first go around in Annapolis. Among them will be three new delegates from Southern Maryland.
Del.-elect Tod Morgan (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s) ascends to the state legislature ranks after serving the last 12 years as a St. Mary’s County commissioner.
Morgan will be joined by incoming delegates Jeffrie E. Long Jr. (D-Calvert, Prince George’s) and Kevin M. Harris (D-Charles, Prince George’s).
“My expectations going into my freshman year in the General Assembly is focusing and ensuring that Charles County and Prince George’s County receive the things that are needed to keep moving in all aspects,” Harris said.
He added that he would ensure there would be a voice for his constituents as bills move through the session.
“I am pledging to be vocal and serve you the best way I can,” Long told attendees at the recent Calvert County Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast.
Long said that none of the freshman delegates including himself received committee assignments ahead of this spring’s session.
Freshman delegates participated in an orientation process including a three-day trip across the state in December.
“We saw a cannabis grow facility in Cambridge” on the Eastern Shore, Morgan said, noting the facility was the third largest employer in the area after the hospital and Walmart.
The new lawmakers also made a stop at two schools in Baltimore, which Morgan said was in preparation for upcoming changes based on the Kirwan Commission’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
The education reform plan has become a document of massive importance for state and local officials since the law passed in 2021.
Sen. Michael Jackson (D-Calvert, Prince George’s, Charles) told Southern Maryland News that the state needs to continue to retain funding for Kirwan initiatives.
The General Assembly will have more say in the budget after Maryland voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 which allows the legislature to to increase or add funding to the operating budget beyond what the governor recommends.
According to a copy of the amendment obtained by Southern Maryland News, the governor would have the ability to veto a line item which had funding increased by the General Assembly. The assembly would have the option to override the governor’s veto.
Jackson, who will serve on the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee this spring, said he hoped the budget will be be crafted with the aim of “addressing the needs” of Marylanders, which includes addressing the tax burden on seniors.
Lawmakers come into the spring after a second straight year with a $2.5 billion surplus in state coffers, largely buoyed by federal aid given during the pandemic.
Jackson said the surplus gives the legislators great opportunity but also burdens lawmakers with more accountability.
Kirwan and new budget responsibilities were just a small part of what Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) predicted would be an “active session” in Annapolis.
“We have totally new leadership at the state level, we have a new governor, new attorney general and comptroller, all of them Democrats and all of them have a more progressive agenda for equity,” Ellis said.
Ellis added that legislators would be handling the creation of laws regulating the legal sale of recreational cannabis, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters during last November’s election.
“The voters approved the legalization of recreational cannabis so we have to write the laws now to put up the guardrails,” Ellis said, adding that equity would be an important part of creating such laws going forward.
“We have to get it right the first time and we can get it right the first time because other states have done it,” Ellis said, echoing sentiments from Jackson.
Ellis will be a part of the Senate Finance Committee, which will oversee the legalization of cannabis.
The spring session also will allow legislators to bring forward their own bills.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s) told Southern Maryland News that he would once again bring to the table a bill that would make it a crime of violence if a sex abuse victim is 13 or older.
That bill would strengthen current state laws that apply the term to victims ages 12 or younger.
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) plans to bring forward bills that would decouple the state gas tax from the consumer prince index and another that would criminalize any action by government employees to use the power of their office to limit the free speech of citizens.
Del. Ben Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) plans to sponsor a bill to make daylight saving time permanent.
Todd Morgan told Southern Maryland News he does not plan to sponsor any bills in his first session.
Ellis said he planned to sponsor a bill aimed at providing scholarships to first-generation, low-income college students as well as another bill that would direct the Maryland State Highway Administration to be more proactive in cleaning up state roadways.
Harris said he did not plan to present any bills this spring, adding that he would use this year to learn from his fellow colleagues in the Charles and Prince George’s delegations.
Long stated he would support any bills brought up by his local county commissioners.
“We’re not fighting over bread and butter issues,” Long said, adding that he would support bills as long as that was what the commissioners wanted.
The 2023 Maryland General Assembly will be in session from Jan. 11 to April 10.
