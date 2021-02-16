A new Mexican restaurant that is set to open sometime in March received approval for an alcoholic beverage license last week.
On Feb. 11, the Charles board of license commissioners unanimously approved the license for Mariachis Tequilera, which will occupy the former Applebee's at 3610 Crain Highway in Waldorf.
Bristow, Va., resident Rafael Martinez, who owns 70% of the business, according to the license application, told the board that he owns and operates two restaurants in Virginia. Martinez, 56, has owned one in Manassas, Va., since 2015 and one in Culpeper, Va., since 2018. Both have liquor licenses, he said.
Port Tobacco resident Mark Ryon owns 20% of the business, while Prisciliano Rosas of Manassas owns 10%.
Martinez said he plans to hire 15 employees.
Cigar store closed temporarily
The board also discussed a notice that it received Jan. 29 from Invictus Cigar that it was closing for more than 10 days.
Wayne Magoon, alcohol inspector, said the health department and planning and growth management department are involved with the business, which is located at 2068 Crain Highway in Waldorf.
Cpl. Charles Caldwell, alcohol awareness officer with the Charles County Sheriff's Office, said he's working with those two departments. "[I] will let you know what's going on in due time," he said.
Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell said the issue involves revocation of a use and occupancy permit.
Rule change made
In other news, the board unanimously approved a rule change that requires someone contesting an order to show cause to notify the board clerk, Lisa Bailey, in writing prior to the hearing. In that case, the matter will be continued to the next available hearing date.
The action eliminates a rule to surrender the alcoholic beverage license within 10 business days of receipt of a show cause order.