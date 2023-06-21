Mike, left, and Janet Sweeney are presented a flag to honor their lifetime of service by Valor Home President Al Kincaid. The celebration of service event kicks off ORTR’s search for more Calvert County veterans to honor.
Valor Home, a window and roofing company founded by Vietnam War veteran Al Kincaid of Huntingtown, spent nearly six years hosting quarterly events to install free roofs for combat veterans across the Maryland, Delaware and Virginia region.
Now the program, called “Operation Raise the Roof,” is a registered 501c3 nonprofit with the goal of helping more veterans in Southern Maryland.
“We don’t want to forget about our hometown,” said co-owner Brian Bauer from Huntingtown. “We love the area and want to do more work there.”
Through Operation Raise the Roof, veterans who were deployed in WWII, Korea or Vietnam are recognized for their service and gifted a free roof after being nominated through a form on organization’s website.
“Veterans are oftentimes the last to raise their hand when they need help,” Bauer continued. “We go out and replace their roof completely free.”
After the roof is installed, the team at Valor and ORTR will hold an event honoring the veteran and invite friends and family along with local community leaders to celebrate.
“There’s food and music and a lot of times the fire department will come out and hang an American flag over the house,” said Natalie Oliverio, head of talent and public relations for Valor. “It’s like a block party; it’s really a nonprofit unlike any other.”
Valor Home has impacted over 150 veteran families since the start of the program, the manager continued. Now, as a nonprofit, the team hopes to install 1,000 free roofs by 2025.
On June 15, Valor Home held an honoring of service event for U.S. Army retired Col. Mike Sweeney at his Huntingtown home to kick off their search for Calvert County veterans, said Bauer. The event was a call for support for ORTR in the area.
“What do you get when you take two combat veterans and give them the space and opportunity to create something bigger than themselves?” stated a press release for the event. “A legendary legacy of service unlike any other.”
Sweeney moved next door to Kincaid in 1978 and the pair have been friends ever since. Though the roof was not donated through ORTR, Kincaid wanted to honor his friend’s service.
Sweeney worked for 38 years in government contracting and serves as the District 2 representative for the Calvert County Veteran Affairs Commission. He also works as the board president of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum.
“I’ve known Mike Sweeney over 40 years and he is a very honored member of this county,” Kincaid said. “We wanted to do [the event] in appreciation for all Mike has done for his country and county.”
Last week’s event was a hallmark of what the organization hopes to bring to Southern Maryland, Oliverio said.
For more information on the nonprofit or to nominate a combat veteran, visit operationrtr.com.