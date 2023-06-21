Mike and Janet Sweeney presented flag by Al Kincaid

Mike, left, and Janet Sweeney are presented a flag to honor their lifetime of service by Valor Home President Al Kincaid. The celebration of service event kicks off ORTR’s search for more Calvert County veterans to honor.

 Photo by Cecelia Shilling

Valor Home, a window and roofing company founded by Vietnam War veteran Al Kincaid of Huntingtown, spent nearly six years hosting quarterly events to install free roofs for combat veterans across the Maryland, Delaware and Virginia region.

Now the program, called “Operation Raise the Roof,” is a registered 501c3 nonprofit with the goal of helping more veterans in Southern Maryland.


  