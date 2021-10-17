Some students at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland will now have the opportunity to "get smart" since a new building by that name opened on campus last week.
The Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology, or SMART, building came at a cost of $86 million. It features a Matrix lab, which will have an indoor flight facility, a circulating water channel and a ground robotics laboratory.
Eileen Abel, the executive director of the higher education center, told the St. Mary's County commissioners during an August presentation that “the SMART building is not just a building, but a way to rethink education."
During the grand opening on Oct. 15, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) noted that Joe Anderson — a member of USMSM's board of advisors and a former St. Mary's commissioner — convinced him to invest in the building, which the commissioners did to the tune of $1 million. Most of the rest of the funding for the building was from the state.
Guy called the building "the leading edge of technology" and said, "This is a tremendous edge for us."
A Tiger Shark drone manufactured by Navistar of Philadelphia was on display for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
James Alexander, project manager with the University of Maryland's Unmanned Aircraft System, said it's likely that a model of the drone will be in the lobby of the building going forward.
He noted that the UAS has operated next door at the St. Mary's County Regional Airport since August 2014 and recently relocated to the SMART building.
University of Maryland Chancellor Jay A. Perman also spoke at last week's event. "I'm not from Southern Maryland, but it's caught my attention," he said.
The 84,000-square-foot building is the third building on the regional campus, which is located on Airport Road next to the St. Mary's airport in California.
Programs offered at the campus are primarily at the graduate level, including education, management, systems engineering, engineering, flight test engineering, social work and others. Undergraduate programs offered include electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, criminal justice, social work, business and more.