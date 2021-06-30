The chair of the Calvert County Republican Central Committee reported Tuesday that nine individuals have applied for the recent vacancy of the second election district seat on the board of county commissioners.
The list includes current central committee member Christopher J. Gadway, who on Monday filed to run for the seat in the 2022 election.
Other notables include David Gatton, who has run twice — in 2014 and 2018 — for commissioner, and local entertainer John D. Luskey.
The rest of the applicants are Mark Christian Cox Sr., Christina Demino, Stephen A. Oberg, Steven K. Sisk, Donna M. Zupancic and Dave Suhosky.
The central committee will conduct interviews of the applicants next Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at the local GOP headquarters in Prince Frederick.
Catherine Grasso, central committee chair, told Southern Maryland News that the interviews are open to the public.
“The Calvert County Republican Central Committee has worked hard to make this process transparent,” Grasso stated. “We do not take this responsibility lightly.”
The vacancy on the board of county commissioners occurred when earlier this year Republican Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons. The seat officially became vacant Monday.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews