With the warmer temperatures, flowers have begun blooming and copperheads are starting to emerge from their burrows following a winter of hibernation.
And while the venomous snake — as well as other types of snakes — makes the skin crawl of many people, Chris Rowe said that should not be the case at all.
“It’s kind of a common thing for us to respond to snakes negatively and basically not want to have them around, but you have to realize they play an important role,” said Rowe, an associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Estuarine Sciences’ Chesapeake Biological Laboratory on Solomons Island. “In a sense you can feel kind of lucky you have such an incredible creature to be living around here.”
Copperheads will make their appearances over the next few weeks.
“They’ll be coming out of hibernation, they’ll be hungry and they’ll be looking for food,” said Andy Brown, a naturalist at the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp in Prince Frederick.
Their diet consists primarily of mice and frogs, but they will also consume birds and fish on occasion, and meals as large as a baby squirrel, thanks to their ability to unhinge their jaws, a process known as gaping.
“If it’s summer and warm they can probably process a meal pretty quickly in a few days or so,” Rowe said. “If it’s cooler it can take at least a couple weeks between feedings because of their cold-bloodedness.”
Copperheads catch their prey by laying motionless and using a heat-sensing pit on the top of their head to detect prey. This ability helps them detect changes in temperature of about one-fourth of a degree.
“All of us have walked by copperheads at one time or another,” Brown said of the reptiles’ ability to blend in with its surroundings, “and not known it because of that hunting strategy.”
Copperheads seek out structure such as wood, brush or rock piles.
But there are also misconceptions, such as the upcoming cicada bloom will trigger a mass feeding.
“The rumor I’m familiar with are the baby snakes are going to gather around the trees [and] eat the cicadas, but it just doesn’t seem very realistic to me,” Rowe said. “First of all, in order to gather together, and while they do have communal activity, it’s typically only when they den in the winters. I don’t at all doubt that some of the copperheads out there will eat some cicadas, but it’s not at all [to the extent] that we’re hearing about.”
“Everything’s going to eat those suckers. They’re packed with fat and protein and they’re delicious, but the cicadas won’t be here. We’re not going to have them,” said Brown, who added western Charles County might see some cicada emergence, but this group, Brood X, of insects won't be prevalent in much of Southern Maryland.
Rowe also noted copperheads won’t be having their babies until later in the summer, after the cicada bloom is over.
“One of the most common statements I hear from people is ‘I’ll let the black [rat] snakes live, but I’m going to kill every copperhead I see,’” Brown said. “There’s this horrible innate fear of copperheads, because I guess they’re venomous and it’s really an unfortunate thing.”
Though copperheads are venomous — its venom is hemotoxic due to its effect on blood cells — Rowe said common sense will keep people safe.
“Reaching into a woodpile blindly or into a crevice is pretty much asking for trouble,” he said. “Even if it’s not a copperhead, you don’t know what might be hiding in there. If you do see one just leave it alone. Just walk away. That’s the best thing you can do.”
He advises those who have been bitten to call 911.
“The worst thing you can do is try these folk remedies like cutting [the wound] open and sucking [the poison] out,” Rowe said. “Even putting on a tourniquet can do more damage than just leaving it alone and being calm. Also, try not to move around too much to keep your blood pressure down. Really for most of the bites they won’t even give antivenin because for most people it’s not that dangerous of a bite to most people.”
But the snakes are around. In a 2010 to 2014 Maryland study for an amphibian and reptile atlas, it was determined that Calvert County had copperheads in each of its 29 10-mile square quadrants, the most in the state.
“And there’s a reason for it and it has to do with the topography and the fact [Calvert] is not flat,” Brown said. “We have these steep ravines that are heavily forested. You can’t do anything with them [such as] farm or build, and that is perfect habitat for copperheads.”
In comparison, St. Mary’s had copperhead presence in 33 of 49 quadrants (67%) while Charles had copperhead present in 20 of its 52 quadrants (38%), though over the past years Brown has seen the snakes’ numbers “dwindling.”