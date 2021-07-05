The prosecution decided against another trial of 32-year-old Leonardtown resident Gilbert Estevez on four rape charges and two sex offense of a minor charges.
The news came last Friday in court before Judge David W. Densford. Last month, a jury convicted Estevez of one count of sexual abuse of a minor, but was hung on the other charges.
After the hearing, prosecuting attorney Sarah Proctor said the decision not to pursue another trial was made after consultation with the affected party. "We decided not to put [the girl] through trial again," Proctor said.
On Friday, Densford noted that the child said there were "four distinct sexual acts." He added that Estevez only had a previous conviction for violating a protection order.
Estevez was initially arrested in September 2019, but was released Nov. 8 after prosecutors failed to indict him within 60 days, Southern Maryland News reported at the time. Prosecutors said they unintentionally missed the deadline.
Estevez then returned to the residence where the girl and his wife, who had a protective order against him, were staying, and was found by police hiding in a closet when he was re-arrested and eventually indicted.
On Friday, July 2, Densford ordered a psychological evaluation to be done on Estevez. The next court date will probably be in August, he said, noting they would wait on the results of the evaluation.
Sexual abuse of a minor carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.