Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living recently announced the launching of two new programs within the organization. One will increase access to home health and self-direction for consumers and the other will address the needs of individuals with disabilities and senior citizens that arose during the pandemic.
These programs will target SMCIL consumers but provide information and awareness to all Southern Maryland and the surrounding areas.
“The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provided funding to recruit, hire and train public health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health challenges. SMCIL is happy to be a part of this initiative,” Lidiya Belyovska, SMCIL’s executive director, said in a release. “We will be increasing our staff by adding a social support specialist to our team whose sole focus will be to work closely with partner agencies to gain and provide information that is necessary to help better prepare and respond to future (if any) pandemics such as COVID-19. Our new staff person will connect our consumers to health and wellness services that will provide knowledge, programs, activities and address social isolation. The knowledge gained and shared during this effort will surely increase public health and wellbeing of older adults and people with disabilities.”
“In addition to our social support specialist, we in search of part-time support planners to support our 'agency within our agency,'” Pamela Ford, SMCIL’s deputy executive director, said in the release. “SMCIL’s new Supports Planning Agency (SPA) is a subsidiary of sort that assists individuals with disabilities who qualify for Medicaid long-term services and supports with comprehensive case management.”
She added, “The program is in need of a part-time supports planner who will support individuals with disabilities to participate fully in the community by encouraging self-directed decision-making, person-centered planning, and appropriate supports when necessary.”
These two new programs are a big part of the many changes that are taking place within SMCIL as the group grows to help all Southern Marylanders with disabilities.
To learn more about the new programs and job opportunities at Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, visit the website www.smcil.org.