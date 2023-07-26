Stacy Tobin, Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living assistive technology specialist, left, rides in an accessible sailboat with Joel McCord, Phil Ourisson, Tom Trudell and Shawn Trudell. The Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating facility allowed Shawn, right, to be moved safely from his wheelchair to the boat using a Hoyer Lift.
Two accessible Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating sailing boats ride along the Chesapeake Bay on July 18. The organization trains staff to use accessible technology on their boats and to properly interact with guests with developmental disabilities.
Staff and clients of the Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living wait to board their accessible sail boats at the Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating facility on July 18. Clients were able to steer their own sail boats from their seats using an extension to the rudder.
Photo by Cecelia Shilling
Photo by Cecelia Shilling
There's not a lot that compares to the wind flowing through one's hair while cruising the Chesapeake or a local river on a sailboat. For some, that opportunity is not easy to find, though a pair of nonprofits are helping to change that.
The Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, based in Mechanicsville, organized an accessible sailing experience in partnership with Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, allowing Southern Marylanders who are disabled the opportunity to head out on the water at the Adaptive Boating Center in Annapolis on July 18.
“Something like this is outside our main services,” said SMCIL Executive Director Lidiya Belyovska. “But when we found the opportunity to allow [SMCIL clients] to experience something unique, they can get a taste of even more freedom.”
Participants from Charles and St. Mary’s counties met at the SMCIL office in Mechanicsville at 7:45 a.m. to ride a wheelchair-accessible bus to the CRAB facility in Annapolis. They then took a two-hour interactive sailing trip on six of the group's accessible sailboats around the bay.
Shawn Trudell, who uses a wheelchair, was able to ride in an accessible sailboat using a Hoyer Lift to transfer him safely to a race car bucket seat on the boat. The boat also had an extension on the rudder, which allowed Trudell to steer the boat for most of the two-hour trip from his seat.
“I’m really impressed that these organizations were able to help Shawn with something like this on the dock,” said Tom, Trudell’s father who accompanied him on the trip.
Staff at the CRAB facility not only use tools like the Hoyer Lift and race car seats to ensure the comfort of guests with physical disabilities but volunteers are also trained on how to interact with guests with developmental disabilities.
“I’m going to tell everyone about this tomorrow,” Shawn Trudell said.
Guests were given lunch donated by La Plata restaurant Apple Spice Junction before heading back to Mechanicsville.
“I really wasn't expecting things to happen the way they did, but it was very enjoyable,” William Crawley, a Vietnam veteran, said. “I learned how to run the rudder. I learned about using the ropes and how to jack the sails,” he continued.
Belyovska hopes to bring another group to the facility in the fall, she said.
“I think we'll have another group interested to come out later in the year,” she said. “Our individuals with disabilities in Southern Maryland would never get to experience this otherwise.”
SMCIL Deputy Executive Director Pam Ford hopes the event will get the word out about the organization, she said. She hopes more people from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's reach out for help through the local organization.
“There’s nothing too small or nothing too big,” Ford said about how the nonprofit helps clients. “We've installed stair lifts, ramps. People don’t know about us. We’re the best-kept secret. It’s crazy because a lot of people don’t even know that they qualify for the care we can provide.”
Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living staff will help families of people with disabilities navigate their care costs, but will also help with anything to teach people to be more independent, Ford said. She remembers teaching a client how to make meals in a crockpot, for instance.
“Come to SMCIL and we can open up your whole world,” she continued.
For more information about Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, visit www.smcil.org.
For more information about Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, visit crabsailing.org.