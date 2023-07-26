There's not a lot that compares to the wind flowing through one's hair while cruising the Chesapeake or a local river on a sailboat. For some, that opportunity is not easy to find, though a pair of nonprofits are helping to change that.

The Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, based in Mechanicsville, organized an accessible sailing experience in partnership with Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, allowing Southern Marylanders who are disabled the opportunity to head out on the water at the Adaptive Boating Center in Annapolis on July 18.


  