As Megan Vaughan tells it, the hordes of Friday night market-goers in North Beach “aggressively” lobbied for more cheese and a permanent location in which to enjoy it.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Lothian resident obtained a Class D on-sale beer, wine and liquor license from the Calvert Board of License Commissioners, aka the liquor board.
During the panel’s meeting, Vaughan’s attorney, Denis Bowman, questioned her client and Aurelio Azpiazu of Port Republic, the proposed resident agent, about their venture, Vaughan Cheese Counter and Bar in North Beach.
The business will be located on 7th Street and will be part of a cluster of locations serving food and drinks. Vaughan affirmed that her business is “very different. There’s nothing like it in North Beach.”
Vaughan told the board she has a lease agreement and hopes to have a use and occupancy permit soon.
“We are going to I.D. everybody,” said Vaughan of the policy that she believes will ensure no license violations. “Everyone serving will be certified.”
Liquor board member John H. “Jack” Smack asked Vaughan when she expected to open her new business. She replied that her original hope was to open before Christmas. However, “I don’t think that’s going to happen,” she conceded.
The issuance of the license will formally occur when the use and occupancy permit is officially issued.
“Hopefully, we will open the first or second week of January,” Vaughan told Southern Maryland News Monday. “We anticipate having around five employees.”
“By January you should be in good shape,” declared board chairman Robert Arscott, who recommended the license be granted.
The liquor board’s attorney, David Weigel, gave Vaughan and Azpiazu a word of advice before the license was OK’d.
“This is a residential area,” said Weigel, who then recalled that the board has had to referee conflicts between businesses and adjacent homeowners in the past. “You should be a good neighbor.”
