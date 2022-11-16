The North Beach Flood Committee is working with Bayland Consultants and Designers to develop a compound flood action plan for short-term and long-term solutions to the area’s flood problems, North Beach Mayor Mike Benton discussed at a recent public meeting.

The committee is working to identify flood hazards, impacts and strategies to improve conditions using the best available methods for the town's landscape, according to the committee’s webpage. The Oct. 20 public meeting allowed representatives of Bayland to share their data with residents and to field questions.