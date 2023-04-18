Northern High graduate contributes to Space Telescope mission

Dunkirk native and Northern High School graduate Eileen Mitchell spends her days working for NASA to coordinate efforts for projects such as the James Webb Space Telescope as a project support specialist.
Mitchell graduated from Northern in 2002 and went on to study psychology at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Before graduating with a bachelor’s in 2006, she spent her summers working administrative support jobs that helped her land a position with NASA’s only Nobel Prize winning physicist.
“I was searching for administrative support jobs right out of college and there was one online on monster.com,” Mitchell said. “At the time, it had a job ad for administrative specialist for a scientist at NASA. It turns out it was John Mather, and so they hired me and that's how it started.”
Mather is a senior astrophysicist at NASA and works as the lead scientist for the Webb telescope. He won a Nobel Prize in 2006 for his contributions toward discoveries that supported the big bang model, according to nobelprize.org.
Mitchell works to organize his daily schedule and coordinate his travel, which can be complicated when dealing with foreign languages, she said.
Since beginning at NASA, Michell has had a few titles for various projects since she first started with Mather, she said. Now, as a project support specialist as well as assistant to Mather, Mitchell is in charge of logistics on projects like the James Webb Space Telescope, known as JWST.
The JWST is the most powerful space telescope ever built, according to NASA.gov. It allows scientists to observe objects past Mars, look inside dust clouds and examine the atmospheres of planets that orbit other stars. The telescope was successfully launched on Dec. 25, 2021.
Before the launch, Mitchell helped coordinate travel and logistics for the teams running tests on the telescope. She remembers navigating a lot of challenges for the mission.
In 2017, Hurricane Harvey hit while a team was running tests on the telescope at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The weather closed all airports in the area and forced the team to work the same shift for about 11 days, said Mitchell.
“There was a huge risk of flooding and wind-issues and not having enough fuel to keep the tests going,” Mitchell said. “I had to, in one day of time, get a chartered plane which normally takes like two months to do through NASA to relieve team members down there that were trapped because of the hurricane. It took me 14 hours of working that day to make it happen.”
Weather events like earthquakes in California and snowstorms in Maryland near the Goddard Space Flight Center also created major problems for the mission, Mitchell said. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she created a handbook on safety protocols to allow team members to continue working on site, she said.
Since the launch, Mitchell continues to manage Mather and JWST team members remotely from her home in Princeton, N.J. Her day-to-day responsibilities include scheduling meetings, organizing correspondence and assisting with things like badge requests and online account access.
Coworkers at NASA said Mitchell’s impeccable organizational skills make her an asset to the JWST team.
“If she ran NASA, we’d be a better agency,” said Michael Menzel, JWST Missions Systems Engineer. “She’s incredibly intelligent, incredibly sharp, incredibly calm under pressure and just the type of person that you just love to work with.”
Menzel has worked with Mitchell for about 17 years and said she works more as a deputy manager because of how many people she helps organize schedules and coordinate travel for.
“Everybody quickly morphed into relying on her because she could not only take care of John Mather, but could take care of just about every lead on James Webb,” he said.