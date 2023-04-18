Northern High graduate contributes to Space Telescope mission

Dunkirk native Eileen Mitchell stands next to a model of the James Webb Space Telescope at an event in New York City.

 Photo submitted by Eileen Mitchell

Dunkirk native and Northern High School graduate Eileen Mitchell spends her days working for NASA to coordinate efforts for projects such as the James Webb Space Telescope as a project support specialist.

Mitchell graduated from Northern in 2002 and went on to study psychology at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Before graduating with a bachelor’s in 2006, she spent her summers working administrative support jobs that helped her land a position with NASA’s only Nobel Prize winning physicist.