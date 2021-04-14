Charles County commissioners took their first public look at a proposed fiscal 2022 budget during a special session on Wednesday, April 14.
Jacob Dyer, chief of budget, noted that the draft of $449 million is $16 million more than the current budget, which represents a 3.7% increase.
Numerous new positions are included in the proposal, Dyer said, including an information technology employee, a mental health liaison, 13 new staff in emergency medical services including a new crew for Waldorf, four health department outreach employees for one year, a health and safety officer in EMS to lower workman's compensation claims, a zoning administrator, an animal control officer and six new attorneys in the state's attorney's office.
The new state's attorneys would be added with staggered start dates at a total cost of nearly $500,000, Dyer said.
The 13 new EMS staff were delayed hires due to COVID-19, he said.
The budget includes a 4% cost-of-living adjustment for sworn officers per county code, Dyer said.
He noted that the county plans to implement a VanGO pilot program to increase ridership with no fares for six months.
The College of Southern Maryland would get an increase of $405,000 to fund a new Commissioners Care scholarship program.
Jenifer Elin, the county's director of fiscal and administrative services, noted that the budget once again includes $100,000 for CSM's Velocity Center in Indian Head.
The proposed budget does not include $15.7 million in funds that were requested by county agencies and departments, she said. This includes $7 million from the board of education and $2 million from the sheriff's office.
The draft budget shows that the board of education requested $206.7 million. Their approved fiscal 2021 budget is $195.7 million. The county is proposing $199.7 million, an increase of $4 million, or 2%.
The commissioners will hear more about the board of education and other county agencies during their April 20 meeting, Elin said.
A summary of the proposed budget compared to the current one and what was requested can be seen here: https://go.boarddocs.com/md/chrlsco/Board.nsf/files/BZWRB46C0614/$file/1_SummaryB.pdf.