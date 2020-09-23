The Calvert County commissioners named former commissioner Patrick H. Nutter to fill the vacancy created when William J. Phalen Sr., 79, died on Sept. 7.
Nutter, 77, served as a county commissioner from 2010 to 2018. He also was on the board of appeals from 2007 to 2010 and formerly was a sheriff’s deputy and code enforcement officer.
“I feel Pat Nutter would be perfect for this,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said on Sept. 15 at the commissioners’ meeting. He called Nutter “a calming voice” and said, “He’s had an outstanding relationship with [teachers] over the years.”
Hart made the motion, which was seconded by Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R). It passed unanimously, just eight days after Phalen died.
Nutter said he has worked with children as a magician. He also has a black belt and competed in karate and judo tournaments “from Tulsa to Miami Beach.” He still plays bass guitar in bands from time to time, but not since COVID-19 hit.
The advent of the coronavirus had something to do with his appointment, Nutter said, noting that he was chosen because of his background with the school board during his time as a commissioner. “I went to each school and attended some meetings with the teachers’ association,” he said.
On Monday, Sept. 21, Hart said in an interview that the pandemic facilitated not having interviews for the position. “Because of COVID-19 restrictions, we need someone very qualified who could go right now,” Hart said. “Even without COVID, he would’ve been my pick, but this put an urgency to it.”
“It’s a tough job,” Nutter said. “I still have a lot to learn. You have an excellent school board right now. I will probably be the weak link in the chain for a few months.”
Nutter had applied for an opening on the planning commission that the commissioners filled in February by appointing Lisa Williams to fill the seat created when Trent Wolfersberger retired. The vote to appoint Williams was 3-2 with Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) and Steve Weems (R) voting no. Hance and Weems said they supported Nutter to fill the planning commission seat.
Phalen served on the school board for 23 years and was in the second year of a four-year term when he died.
On Monday, Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel D. Curry said Nutter was appointed to fill the remainder of Phalen’s term, and noted there will not be an election for the position until 2022.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews