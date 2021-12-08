Although he acknowledged that he got mixed reviews from the public about St. Mary's County Attorney David Weiskopf following his public arguement with redistricting board chair Richard Johnson on Nov. 30, Commissioner John O'Connor (R) thanked Weiskopf for his work during the commissioners' Dec. 7 meeting.
"When I hire an attorney, I want them to represent me with all of the vigor they have," O'Connor said. During the Nov. 30 meeting, Weiskopf yelled at Johnson multiple times during the first 30-plus minutes of the meeting in an argument that began over the use of Robert's Rules of Order.
Johnson argued back, claiming he was in charge of the board, and tried to pass a draft map without further discussion following several public hearings.
"His method might be unorthodox ... but I like it," O'Connor said, referring to Weiskopf. "I watch corruption and the lack of integrity in some governmental systems, and nobody is ever willing to stand up and say 'enough is enough.'"
O'Connor said he appreciated how Weiskopf "took that stance," along with "staff who picked it up." Assistant county attorney John Houser worked with the board to come to a revised draft map that was finalized on Dec. 7 in a split vote.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he was "embarrassed for how things occurred."
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said he "fully" agreed with O'Connor and Morgan.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said he was "embarrassed over several meetings we've had," citing their Nov. 16 meeting when the commissioners delayed approval of a concept site plan for a YMCA next to Great Mills High School.
Guy said he had to recess a meeting for the first time in seven years to control the crowd, several of whom called out from the audience while Colvin was speaking on the topic and later. At the meeting, O'Connor said via Zoom that the crowd tried to exercise "mob rule."
"It's not a dead item," Guy said, referring to the YMCA. "It'll come back to us again."
In regard to the redistricting board's Nov. 30 meeting, Guy said Weiskopf "engaged ... even though it might have been a little embarrassing. He could've done it different. We'll work that out. He's a good attorney."
Each of the commissioners appointed a member to the redistricting board; Guy had appointed Johnson.
Farm brewery zoning could change
In other news, the commissioners conducted a public hearing on a proposed change to the zoning ordinance in relation to alcohol beverage production on farms.
The proposal would delete the current uses of distillery, winery and farm brewery and combine them into one: alcohol beverage production.
Instead of requiring a concept site plan approval for such uses, the proposal would only require a minor site plan.
During public comment, Les Melanson of Xella Winery and Vineyard of Mechanicsville said the business is "incredibly difficult to grow with existing county ordinance."
Janna Howley, chief executive officer of Grow & Fortify of Annapolis, called in to support the change. The group hosted a meeting in the county last year that consisted of around 20 stakeholders, said Bill Hunt, director of land use and growth management.
Leonardtown resident Amelia Ann Farrell spoke in opposition to the proposal. "Be careful where you're putting all these bars," she said.
County Administrator Rebecca Bridgett noted that public comment will remain open through Dec. 14. Emails can be sent to csmc@stmarysmd.com.
Sports complex considered
The commissioners also approved a request by the department of recreation and parks to continue the legislative bond grant application for $150,000 for a sports complex. The funds will be used for architect and engineering fees to develop a concept design and the potential next steps for a proposed sports complex in the county.