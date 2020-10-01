With a number residents working from home and children learning virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a need for internet connectivity in St. Mary’s County continues to grow. At the same time, many are struggling with their internet service or don’t have access to any service at all.
At the Sept. 1 commissioners meeting, St. Mary’s commissioners acknowledged the volume of complaints they were receiving from residents about the lack of broadband options in the county and poor experiences with Atlantic Broadband, the primary cable internet provider in St. Mary’s.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) mentioned “some very well-meaning individuals started a petition to end the Atlantic Broadband monopoly.” He said he understands their frustration but said there’s not a monopoly, but a franchise agreement that was made to grant the company use of county rights of way.
“This commissioners board is open to any company who’d like to make use of the rights of way with proper agreements in place to provide internet service to the county,” he said, adding Comcast has a franchise agreement with the county as well, but is not available in places such as Lexington Park because they haven’t installed the infrastructure.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) pointed out that because St. Mary’s is on a peninsula, a limited number of internet providers are willing to come down because of the cost of infrastructure.
The county webpage has different lists of providers in the county, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) mentioned.
“The reason there is no monopoly in this county because you can get DSL, you can get dial-up services and you can get Verizon in small pockets of Hollywood,” he said, mentioning Naval Air Station Patuxent River uses Verizon fiber optic service.
At a later meeting, Bob Kelly, director of information technology for the county, confirmed “we do not have monopolies in St. Mary’s.” He explained “two cable companies provide internet service, but that’s not an internet provider. The fact that cable television franchise agreement has an alternative offering to citizens is an add-on feature not regulated by the county government.”
He told Southern Maryland News the county’s current franchise agreements “really don’t” impact another provider’s ability to come down and install cable but mentioned commissioners can’t force or tell a provider to offer service here.
To find out what internet options are available in specific areas of the county, Kelly said residents can visit the county’s website. By clicking, “Fixed Broadband Deployment,” individuals can enter their address for a list of internet providers reported by the Federal Communications Commission as being accessible in that particular Census block. Also available online is a map of county Wi-Fi sources, marking public hotspots.
Kelly said “fiber in the county installed over the years is owned by several entities such as Verizon, Atlantic Broadband, ComCast, NetworkMD and others, but it was the Cable Franchise Agreement with MetroCast, now Atlantic Broadband, that was signed in 2002 that had the most significant impact to residents.”
Kelly said if residents are having issues with Atlantic Broadband, they should call the company directly, rather than the commissioners.
“The people driving those [Atlantic Broadband] trucks are us,” he said. “They are people in the community, people who live here” who want to get the job done right the first time.
Addressing the problem
Local officials are working to connect as many residents as they can before the end of the year, Kelly said. In June, an agreement between St. Mary’s County government and the St. Mary’s County Health Department was signed authorizing the May Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan to fund $2,563,039 of “middle mile” cable plant expansions at locations with historically poor service, including Mt. Wolf Road, Route 236, Trent Hall Road, Delebrook Road, Friendship School Road, Cherryfield Road, Beachville/Cornfield Harbor Road and St Jerome’s Neck Road.
To help get connectivity to students, the board of education accepted from the Governor’s Office for Rural Broadband and the Department of Housing and Community Development the Broadband for Unserved Students a grant in the amount of $101,820 for Wi-Fi hotspots to serve 580 potential student locations. This funding opportunity was provided under the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the CARES Act and combined with an existing grant will fund the connectivity to identified addresses for the entire school year.
The public school system also accepted $1,584,000 for the construction costs of cable expansions for rural locations to existing cable plant as funding allows, with a projection of 172 homes connected.
Kelly said the county can act as the customer of the internet provider for students in the county’s public school system and use funds from this grant to help families within a certain distance of the plant to connect.
Kelly encourages residents with children in the public school system who are interested in taking advantage of these funds to visit stmarysmd.com/it/broadband and click “Student Broadband Availability Check” to submit their address and confirm their eligibility.
Residents without children in the public school system but who are still interested in getting broadband connectivity should click “I Want Broadband” to provide their address and contact information for potential future connections.
“If we collect addresses and phone numbers we can map them out in clusters … that’s data we haven’t had yet,” Kelly said.
At the Sept. 15 meeting, commissioners approved the use of $100,000 of CARES funds for a complete broadband assessment, which would entail educational meetings with local stakeholders, surveying local pricing and availability, executing a procurement and purchasing power aggregation for high-speed services and a report on the results.
“It’s the carrot enticing providers to come here,” he said. “It’ll encourage new people to come in and encourage existing providers to look at their rates.”
Kelly told Southern Maryland News in an email this week “it’s difficult to determine right now” how many residences will gain the ability to connect by the end of the year, “as all the assessments have not been completed, but with CARES grant funding combined with the BUS grant work, about 400 addresses should be able to connect.”
