The St. Mary's County commissioners voted to send a final redistricting map to state officials during a Dec. 14 meeting.
The commissioners did not officially approve the map, but it becomes final within 60 days, pending any lawsuits.
Redistricting board chair Richard Johnson noted that the county operated with a statistical anomaly over the past decade. This resulted in District 4 having 2,700 more residents than the county-wide average. The difference was discovered this year during the redistricting process and corrected, he said.
The new map — which keeps Great Mills and Lexington Park in District 4 — leaves that district 1,059 people below the county-wide average, while districts 1, 2 and 3 are above it by 315, 82 and 663 people.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) noted that District 1, which he represents, is not contiguous by land. It is separated by District 4 but is connected by the St. Mary's River. Some of the areas included in the southern district are Scotland, Ridge, Park Hall, Tall Timbers and Piney Point.
Assistant County John Houser noted that such a district is considered legal if separated by water. Responding to a question from Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), Houser said there were earlier versions of the map that connected the two portions of District 1 by land.
During commissioners' time at the end of the meeting, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said that the redistricting commission "listened to the people and they made adjustments. I can't say that about the state of Maryland," which recently approved odd-shaped congressional district maps.
Referring to these different situations, Morgan said recent local Facebook posts about the local and state maps were hypocritical. Some of the same people who criticized the county redistricting board, which ultimately made changes to its map, also criticized Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for vetoing gerrymandered congressional maps, Morgan said. The General Assembly subsequently overrode Hogan's veto, but the maps could still face court challenges.
YMCA questioned
During his time near the end of the meeting, Commissioner John O'Connor (R) referred to an email that he received from a constituent and repeated his opposition to a YMCA. "I have no intention to support any YMCA efforts unless I see a different movement," he said, adding that he wants the needs of north county residents considered. O'Connor lives in District 3, which includes the northern portion of St. Mary's.
Referring to loud protests by YMCA supporters from the audience when Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) was speaking during the commissioners' Nov. 16 meeting, O'Connor said he was "looking forward to commissioner president breaking out his 'attitude adjuster.' It's absolutely insane the woke logic you see out there," O'Connor said.
During his time, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) noted that he purchased a large Amish-built gavel at an auction. Referring to some emails that Guy said threatened him, he said, "I don't plan to use this, but I have it just in case." Chuckles could be heard from some of the other commissioners.
"People will spin words to fit their own agenda or make misquotes to fit a certain spiel no matter what you say," O'Connor said. He added that he reserves the option to reconsider his position on the YMCA as things progress.
During his time, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said that U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) noted that an earmark of $3 million could be used for infrastructure such as a YMCA. Potential earmarks could also come from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Hewitt added.
Omicron variant discussed
In other news, the commissioners heard a COVID-19 update from St. Mary's Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster.
According to two studies, antibodies from vaccines "aren't responding as well" to the omicron variant as other variants, she said.
Brewster noted that studies from the United Kingdom "seem to indicate it's more contagious than delta." She said the Pfizer vaccine is "only 30 to 40% effective" with omicron two or three months after one receives a vaccine. However with a booster shot, the effectiveness increases to 70 to 80%, she said.
She added that there seems to be a higher number of reinfections with omicron, as compared to other variants.
So far, omicron doesn't seem to be as serious or dangerous as the delta variant, Brewster said, but noted she's waiting on more data. "It's starting to surge in other countries," she said.
Administrator takes medical leave
In a press release on Dec. 14, the commissioners announced that St. Mary's County Administrator Rebecca Bridgett will be on a medical care leave of absence, effective immediately.
While she's gone, Human Resources Director Catherine Pratson and David Weiskopf, county attorney, will fill in, the release stated.
Bridgett was also on a leave of absence earlier this year and resumed work on Aug. 17.