The first time he officially donned the classic red-and-white suit and visited with children, Santa ambassador Kirk Marchant was totally at ease and relaxed and knew exactly what to do.
Yeah, not so much.
“I’ll be honest with you. The first time I did it I was scared as hell,” the 58-year-old Dunkirk resident said of that sitting about a decade ago at a friend’s home. “But my best friend Jeff Fabian and his wife were like, ‘You’d make a good Santa, you have a good personality.’”
He also mingled too much with the adults — all of whom he knew well — before his wife sat him down and gave him some pointers.
“I started talking to everybody but my wife told me, ‘No, no, no, you can’t talk to the adults. You have to pay attention to the children and you have to know what the toys are and what colors they are. When she told me that it put it all into perspective,” he said.
There was also the minor irritation of applying glue to his face in order to attach a fake beard.
“The first three years it was miserable,” he said. “I would take a radiator hose and put in my mouth and breathe through that so not to have to breathe fumes from glue. It would make you loopy-loop. Then someone just said, ‘Hell, just grow your beard out.’”
And then, just then, he became Santa Claus, or at the very least a pretty darn good apprentice.
“I think you definitely have to believe,” Marchant said when asked what makes a good St. Nick.
“All you have to do is see him one time and know his personality and his attitude,” said Marchant’s good friend Jeff Fabian. “To see him from head to toe he is just a legitimate Santa Claus now. He’s better than any Santa you’ll see on TV or in a parade. He’s just the best you’ll ever see. We make him come by my house after events and it’s just amazing to see.”
“When he becomes Santa Kirk each season, he not only delivers Christmas magic to our region’s little ones, he sets the purest example of what the season of giving is all about,” said Angela Small, who has known Marchant for the past 40 years. “But the fact is, he gives day in and day out, all year around.”
Marchant, who works for a window treatment company when not dressing in red for the holiday, said he will get booked up to a year in advance, and from Thanksgiving through Christmas he’ll typically have up to seven events a week, including as many as three on Saturdays.
On Dec. 8, Marchant took his place in a throne on the North Beach boardwalk and listened to children’s wish lists. “One young kid asked for an ATV, a motorcycle and a go-kart,” Marchant said. “His dad said, ‘No you said you wanted a remote controlled monster truck,’ and the kid said, ‘No, Santa’s here. I’m going to tell him what I really want.’”
Marchant said he hears kids out, but he makes sure not to promise anything.
“You just kind of say, ‘I’ll see what I can do,’” he said. “The only time you promise them something is when you promise you will definitely stop off at their house because they’ve been keeping their rooms clean and being good.”
He said requests from children to get their parents back together “will hurt your heart every time.”
When listening to excited children, it pays to sometimes have Mother Nature on your side, like one night a few years back as he visited with children on the Chesapeake Beach pier.
“This kid asked, ‘Well, where are the reindeer?’ And I pointed out toward the Chesapeake Bay and said, ‘There they are’ and by God this shooting star shot across the bay and this little boy’s eyes got big as saucers. A parent leaned over and said, ‘You couldn’t do that again in a million years.’”
Marchant is not only making children happy, he’s doing the same for Calvert Hospice, toward which he has donated about $30,000 from his fees, for which he doesn’t take a penny.
“Hospice did a really great job for [a friend years ago], and if I can help them out I will,” he said.
“I’ve known Kirk and his family for more than 40 years, and I can tell you he has always had a heart of gold,” Small said. “His capacity for giving knows no bounds and he wears his heart on the outside of his chest.”
Small knows this first-hand. In the mid-1990s Marchant was Small’s nephew’s wrestling coach and when her brother died unexpectedly, “Not only did Kirk show up for my entire family, he embraced my nephew to become his mentor, until my nephew decided to go in a different direction.”
When asked why he does what he does, Marchant paused.
“The honest answer is because there’s one time a year when a child can get really excited over something,” he said. “And when those children see Santa Claus and start running to you with their mouths open wide and yelling, ‘Santa.’ It’s the best damn feeling in the world.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews